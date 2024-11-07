Brits rethink travel plans in wake of US election

Following the victory of Donald Trump in the US Presidential Election this week, new research has revealed that some UK holidaymakers are already reconsidering their travel plans to America.

In a study completed by Holiday Extras on the day the result was declared, holidaymakers were asked what factors would be most likely to change their travel plans next year, and found that almost a fifth (17%) of those polled have already decided to shun the States.

Relative to other factors that UK travellers expect to disrupt their 2025 travel plans, it’s a relatively minor problem compared to the cost-of-living crisis (45%), extreme weather events (42%), or anti-tourist protests (40%). Still, it’s the first time the election of a new president has turned up in the data, which Holiday Extras has been collecting since 2020.

Seamus McCauley, Head of Public Affairs at Holiday Extras, commented: “Four years ago, the biggest blocker for UK travellers was Covid and travel lockdowns. Two years ago, it was inflation, a weak pound, and the cost-of-living crisis. Since 2023, the biggest issues have been extreme climate events and global conflicts, with anti-tourist protests appearing as a major issue earlier this year. But this is the first time we’ve seen almost 20% of holidaymakers think about changing their plans in response to an election overseas– that’s almost the same as the 22% who say their plans might be disrupted by conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.”