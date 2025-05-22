Brits swap Bank Holidays for ‘Bark Holidays’ as staycations with dogs soar

Haven sees 42% rise in dog-friendly bookings for May

As the May Bank Holiday approaches, new data from Haven reveals that more Brits than ever are planning getaways with their four-legged companions, marking a growing shift from traditional long weekend breaks to ‘Bark Holiday Mondays’.

According to Haven, the UK’s leading holiday park operator, dog-friendly bookings for the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend are up 10% year-on-year, with a 42% increase in the last month compared to 2024.

Haven, which offers 37 dog-friendly parks across its UK coastal parks, has seen rising demand as more pet owners look to share their downtime, and shoreline, with their pooch.

Marley & Cooper with Helen Sutton on Cleethorpes beach 22nd May 2025. Humber, Lincolnshire

Google Trends data supports the shift, with spikes in search interest for terms like “UK dog friendly holidays” (5% increase) and “dog friendly beaches” (8% increase) increasing in the lead-up to the long weekends, confirming that pets are now a priority in holiday planning.

Simon Palethorpe, CEO of Haven, said, “Going on holiday is all about relaxing and having fun with your loved ones, and for so many of us, that includes our furry best friends! Nobody wants to leave their dog behind, and at Haven, we make sure every family member, whether they’ve got two legs or four, has a great time.

“With more UK coastline than any other holiday provider, tons of scenic walking trails right on our parks and easy access to dog-friendly beaches, it’s no wonder more and more people are choosing Haven for their getaways. Last year, we welcomed a record number of dogs to our parks, and it looks like even more will be wagging their tails by the seaside with us this summer.”

Bark Yards, obstacle courses for dogs to test their agility and keep them entertained were recently introduced at six parks – Skegness, Cleethorpes Beach, Kent Coast, Hafan Y Mor, Golden Sands and Caister On Sea. The majority of Haven parks also offer dog exercise areas and even ‘doggy dining’. Owners of caravans and holidaymakers can return knowing their four-legged friend is welcome and fully catered for when on park.

Helen Sutton, Marley and Cooper, “We have owned a caravan at Cleethorpes for 8 years. Marley and Cooper love Haven’s Bark Yard and the beach. The dogs get excited when they know they’re going on holiday. We would never dream of going away without them, they’re part of our family.”

Book a trip with your dog with Haven via www.haven.com.