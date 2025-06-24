Brits warned about driving in these US states including Hawaii, Rhode Island and Wisconsin

Traffic on a bridge in America

As British holidaymakers flock to the US for summer road trips, new research reveals which American states pose the greatest danger to drivers on weekends.

Ohio personal injury lawyer John Fitch analysed NHTSA data in each state and examined which day of the week experienced the highest number of fatal crashes. The states were then ranked based on the percentage of fatal crashes that occurred during the weekend.

Hawaii has been named as the most dangerous state for weekend driving, with 37.18% of fatal crashes occurring on a Saturday or Sunday.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 476 fatal crashes in the state. The most dangerous day of the week is Sunday, when 91 fatal crashes were recorded. This is followed by Saturday, with 86 fatal crashes, and Tuesday with 63.

Rhode Island is second, with 36.24% of fatal crashes occurring on weekends.

Out of the 298 fatal crashes recorded in Rhode Island between 2019 and 2023, 108 happened on a weekend. 64 crashes occurred on a Sunday, the most dangerous day of the week for the state, while Saturday experienced a total of 44. Wednesday was the third most dangerous day, with 42 fatal crashes recorded.

In third is Wisconsin, with 35.39% of fatal crashes occurring on weekends.

Between 2019 and 2023, Wisconsin experienced 2,744 fatal crashes. 506 of those were on a Saturday, and a further 465 on a Sunday. Saturday saw a 75% increase in fatal crashes compared to Monday, the safest day of the week, which saw just 290 crashes.

Maryland ranks fourth, with 35.30% of fatal crashes occurring on weekends.

Saturday and Sunday are the most dangerous days for driving in Maryland, with 945 out of 2,677 fatal crashes occurring then. Friday is the third most dangerous day, accumulating 379 fatal crashes.

Fifth is Wyoming; 35.13% of fatal crashes occur on weekends.

Between 2019 and 2023, 108 fatal crashes happened on a Saturday, the most dangerous day of the week for Wyoming. Sunday is second, with 94 crashes, while Wednesday is third with 88.

Texas is sixth, with 34.75% of fatal crashes occurring on a weekend. Out of 18,728 fatal crashes recorded during the time period examined, 3,286 were on a Sunday and 3,222 were on a Saturday.

In seventh is Connecticut, where 34.43% of fatal crashes occur on a weekend. Saturday is the most dangerous day for the state, with 255 crashes recorded between 2019 and 2023.

New Mexico, California, and Nevada round out the top ten. New Mexico saw 34.38% of fatal crashes occur on weekends, 34.17% in California, and 34.16% in Nevada.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from John Fitch said, “On the weekends, roads are notoriously busier, with more people off work and travelling to different places.

“The national average of fatal crashes occurring on a weekend is 32.53%, which means that a staggering half of states experience more than that.

“The advice is simple. You should always remain vigilant when driving, but even more so during peak times. If you’re able to travel on a different day or at least at a different time, you will reduce your risk of an accident.

"This is even more important for visitors who are unaccustomed to driving on American roads."