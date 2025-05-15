Brits with this famous name can get a free hotel stay and breakfast

Free breakfast for Mr Cruise at Best Western Hotels.

Brits can win the chance to holiday like Hollywood royalty – and it all comes down to your surname.

To celebrate its ‘ Year of the Free Breakfast’ campaign, Best Western Hotels is offering a free night’s stay and complimentary breakfast to anyone in the UK with the surname Cruise.

Whether you're a Top Gun or just a fan of a hearty fry-up, now’s your chance to enjoy a staycation like never before at one of the hotel brand’s more than 230 unique and independent properties.

To claim the offer, eligible guests simply need to email proof of their surname (a copy of photo ID will do) to [email protected] by midnight on Thursday, 15th May.

The stunt comes after Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning star Tom Cruise revealed his unusual obsession with English breakfasts – reportedly insisting on a “dozen eggs” as part of his morning routine while training for the franchise’s iconic stunts.

Best Western Hotels shared the offer on Instagram, saying: “We’ve heard that @TomCruise loves to eat a good old-fashioned English breakfast with a dozen eggs before doing a stunt… so we’ve saved him a table ahead of the @MissionImpossible premiere tomorrow.

To celebrate the new film hitting cinemas, we’re offering a free stay at a Best Western hotel with breakfast on us… but only if your surname is Cruise”.

Successful applicants will be able to enjoy a relaxing night away at one of Best Western’s hundreds of welcoming properties across Great Britain.