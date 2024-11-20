Bruges and Brussels Christmas markets: Best weekend to visit revealed

Belgium's world-famous Christmas markets are worth the trip.

New analysis of prices shows the cheapest weekend to visit Belgium.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Christmas markets opening in Bruges this weekend, car sharing marketplace Turo has analysed the best weekend combinations to get the Eurostar to Belgium from London.

Belgium features some of Europe's best Christmas markets - including in Bruges and Brussells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turo's analysis breaks down each trip by different types, including Thursday-Sunday trips, Friday-Sunday trips, Saturday-Sunday trips, and Saturday-Monday trips.

The analysis shows on average the weekend beginning November 23 sees the cheapest prices, and the weekend just before Christmas the most expensive.

The average weekend cost:

Nov 23-24: £154

Nov 28-29: £192

Dec 7-8: £189

Dec 14-15: £228

Dec 21-22: £263

For a typical Friday-Sunday trip potentially using no annual leave, November 23-24 was possible for just £128 - but this left little time to see the sights.

Trips could vary by up to £160 based on when they were taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turo director Rory Brimmer said Thursday-Sunday trips were the best value for those looking to make a longer weekend of it.

"For those with just one day of annual leave to use for this trip, a Thursday to Sunday trip offers the best value solution if travelling by Eurostar, averaging £164 compared to £210 for Friday-Sunday returns. The best value weekend is November 21-24, with Thursday-Sunday returns from just £118 - less than half the cost of travelling the weekend before Christmas, when prices reach £278."

“However, relying on train schedules can limit your festive experience. With a car, you can visit multiple Christmas markets across Belgium at your own pace - Brussels' Grand Place, Bruges’ medieval square, and even squeeze in Ghent's festivities. Thousands of cars are available on our car sharing marketplace, Turo, across the UK with prices starting from £25 a day, making it a cost-effective alternative to train travel.”

Turo obtained the prices on the Eurostar website on November 15, looking at the cheapest fares on each day.