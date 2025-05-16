Marion Ainge is transported to the magic of of Bruges, Normandy, Amsterdam and Scilly

Will someone hold my lollipop? Our walking tour group sniggered, not unkindly, at this question as our Belgian excursion guide handed over his flag post and offloaded his backpack to search for some maps. I'm on an Ambassador cruise and after docking at Zeebrugge, we're now in Bruges. It's around 26 degrees and guide Peter is going at some pace. We grab a gulp of water when we can and jog to catch up after taking a photo.

The serene Lake of Love is believed to have been frequented by water nymphs and it's where Victor Hugo is said to have visited for a clandestine encounter with a lover. White swans glide beneath the sacred, three-arched, stone Beguinage Bridge which leads to a place of silence, formerly populated by the pious, female Beguines and now a convent. From the Boniface bridge, we see half- timbered houses and the Church of Our Lady, reflected in the water.

Our Liverpool sailing is ideal for those based in the north of the UK. Embarkation is seamless. Additional passengers embark in Belfast making an Ambition sailing of almost full capacity. Both Ambassador's Ambition, which accommodates up to 1200 guests, and sister ship Ambience offer a traditional cruising experience in the small ship category and it's easy to get around.

My home for nine nights is a 'suite' treat. The Junior Suite comprises a spacious, deep balcony, walk-in wardrobe (great for all my shoes!) with shelves and basket storage, sitting area, welcome bottle of wine and bubbly, mini-fridge, bathroom with double shower and comfortable bed.

The average age is 60-70 with younger cruisers and many in their 80s and 90s. Solos have regular meet ups. The ever- smiling, helpful crew members are at the ready to help in any way they can. Repeat cruisers are delighted when, as is often, crew members remember their names. It's a happy ship.

In the Buckingham and Holyrood restaurants, solo tables are provided and food is of an excellent standard with plenty of variety and choice. The buffet-style Borough Market offers a more casual dining style. In speciality restaurant, Saffron, the fragrant flavours of Indian cuisine are divine. The semi al-fresco Lupino's presents a pleasing mezze of Mediterranean dishes.

On the sun deck, there are two pools and at the Green Sea Spa, which offers the ultimate in relaxation therapy, my Reviving Facial leaves my skin refreshed and glowing. On sea days, there's plenty to do with fitness classes, yoga, games, cards, table tennis, quizzes, a library and much more. In the bars, entertainment includes cabaret, game shows and karaoke. The Palladium tiered theatre's entertainment includes guest lectures and showcases such as excerpts from West End shows.

From Normandy's Honfleur, I join the excursion to Giverny, just 50 miles north west of Paris and the former home and captivating gardens of French Impressionist painter Claude Monet, which attract around 700,000 visitors per season.

The walls display his paintings, including the famous 'Water Lilies'. I jostle for a place on the blue, fragrant wisteria-draped bridge to view the water lilies on the pond and photo- bomb the picture-book scene. Then, as I wander the colour-splashed five acres tended by 15 gardeners, huge, open yellow tulips, hot pink peonies and royal purple iris beg admiration.

In Netherlands capital, Amsterdam, with a population of around 950,000 and 1.4m cycles, there are more bikes than people! Our canal boat drifts past colourful houseboats, historic, narrow, multi-storey. gabled buildings and bridges. Special residents, a colony of stray cats are fed, watered and cared for in four of these houseboats. If you fancy a coffee in the city, just be aware that a 'Coffee Shop' sign might not be what you think. These are licensed to sell and serve soft drugs such as cannabis and marijuana.

A tender takes us to my favourite destination of the cruise. St Mary's, the largest of the the Isles of Scilly, is a mini-paradise of natural beauty and tranquillity. Hugh Town boasts three, soft, golden-sanded beaches, glittering, clear waters, tiny back streets with flower-filled gardens, artisan shops plus a few hotels/B&Bs and inns. Covering little more than 2.5 square miles with a population of just 1800, on the day of our visit, the tiny town comes alive. Thousands of spectators and rowers flock to St Mary's for the finals of the World Pilot Gig Championship.

In the Palladium Magic of the Musicals' show, the talented cast convey the energy and spirit of Africa in the Lion King. The vocal power, passion and intensity they put into the excerpt from Les Miserables, 'Can you hear the people sing?' is exceptional. As they take their bow, I hope the young cast can hear the people cheer!

Factfile:

www.ambassadorcruiseline.com

Delights of Western France & Spain Explorer

May 9, 2026: 14 nights from Liverpool. Price from £1,129 based on two sharing