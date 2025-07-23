Budget-savvy holidaymakers are flocking to Bulgaria

Bulgaria

When planning a European getaway, Bulgaria may not be the first destination to come to mind, but that’s exactly why it’s becoming a top pick for savvy travellers. Tucked along the Black Sea coast, this Eastern European gem offers far more than its modest profile suggests.

According to Daniel Howick, Travel Manager at Your Co-op Travel’s Chelmsley Wood and Atherstone branches, Bulgaria continues to punch well above its weight when it comes to value, natural beauty, and family-friendly experiences.

Below, he’s shared five reasons why British holidaymakers are setting their sights on Bulgaria this year - from unbeatable prices to a surprisingly rich cultural offering.

Bargain beaches without sacrificing quality

Bulgaria’s headline attraction? Prices that are hard to beat. Whether it’s a getaway with friends or a sunshine-soaked family escape, the country routinely comes out as one of the most affordable beach destinations in Europe.

We’ve found holidaymakers love that they can book an entire beach holiday - flights, hotel, food, and drink - for a fraction of the cost they’d pay in Spain, Portugal or Greece.

Sunny Beach is a standout resort in Bulgaria that boasts a Blue Flag-awarded beach, golden sands, and a vibrant nightlife scene, as well as family-friendly amenities =.

All-inclusive comfort at self-catering prices

One of Bulgaria’s major appeals is how far your money goes. Holidaymakers can enjoy all-inclusive hotels for the kind of prices typically associated with self-catering stays elsewhere in Europe.

Even those who opt to dine out will find the costs refreshingly low. Because Bulgaria isn’t in the Eurozone, the cost of living is significantly lower, which means meals, drinks, and taxis are incredibly affordable.

Experiences to suit everyone

Beyond its golden coastlines, Bulgaria often surprises visitors with its cultural and historical depth.

A must-see is Nessebar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located just a short hop from Sunny Beach, this ancient town features cobbled streets, Byzantine churches, and Roman ruins.

Whether you’re a history buff or just looking to explore Bulgaria beyond your sun lounger, Nessebar adds an unforgettable layer of magic to your stay.

Charm that’ll have you coming back for more

Bulgaria draws a diverse crowd, including families looking for hassle-free fun in the sun, younger groups seeking nightlife on a budget, and couples enjoying a quiet escape.

What’s especially notable is the high number of repeat visitors. Many travellers who take a chance on Bulgaria return again and again, which is proof of its lasting appeal. With a variety of things to see and do, each trip to the country reveals something new.

A hidden gem that’s easy to reach

One of Bulgaria’s greatest strengths is its accessibility. Direct flights from the UK to coastal cities like Burgas are frequent and inexpensive - even during peak summer months. The relatively short flight time (around three hours) adds to its convenience, making it ideal for long weekends or quick getaways.

Add to that the low cost of airport transfers and hotel shuttles, and it’s no wonder many travellers find the overall travel experience refreshingly simple and affordable.

Deals to Bulgaria

Hotel: Sunrise Blue Magic Resort, Obzor, Bulgaria

Boarding: Seven nights, all inclusive (includes luggage and shared transfers)

Dates and prices: 4th August 2025 departing from Birmingham with TUI

2 Adults & 1 child sharing from £1,937

2 Adults & 2 children sharing from £2,839 Total

This hotel is a top pick for family getaways, thanks to its unbeatable location right by the beach and its spacious, palm-fringed pool area. Just a five-minute drive away, you'll find the charming town of Obzor - home to a welcoming square, local boutiques, and family-run bistros perfect for relaxed evening meals.

Hotel: 4* Martinez Hotel, Sozopol

Boarding: Seven nights, all inclusive (includes luggage & shared transfers)

Dates and prices: 27th August 2025, departing from Manchester with Jet2

2 Adults & 1 child Sharing from £1,824

Perched just above a beautiful beach, Martinez Hotel is only a short stroll from the cobbled streets, delectable restaurants, and serene ambiance of Sozopol’s enchanting Old Town.

Hotel: Laguna Park & Aqua Club, Sunny Beach

Boarding: 11 nights, all inclusive (includes luggage & shared transfers)

Dates and prices: 9th September 2025 department from Birmingham with Jet2

2 Adults & 1 child sharing from £1,936

This hotel is the ideal setting for a memorable family holiday, offering a prime beachfront location and an expansive pool area for endless fun. Just a five-minute drive away lies the picturesque town of Obzor, where you’ll find a welcoming square and a selection of delightful family-run bistros.