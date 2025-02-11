Butlin's all inclusive: Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness' new four-night all inclusive bundles

Dining at Butlin's

Butlin's, the Home of Entertainment, has introduced brand-new All Inclusive bundles at all three resorts – Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

Starting from £399* for a four-night break, the new bundle includes accommodation, dining plans, and the recently launched All Inclusive drinks package for two adults and two children.

Exclusively on Showtime Term-Time midweek breaks, bundles are customisable to fit every family's needs and budgets. There’s a range of accommodation types and five different dining plans on offer, from all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast and dinner dining packages to the freedom of eating at the range of restaurants at each resort with the DineAround plan.

The All Inclusive drinks package includes a range of soft drinks, spirits, wines, cocktails, draught beers and ciders, as well as Proud to Serve Costa Coffee.

The All Inclusive bundles are the latest way families can benefit from Butlin’s incredible value for money getaways. This new introduction gives families the option to holiday on Showtime Term-Time breaks from under £100pp for a family of four with so much included in the price.

Alongside accommodation, a dining plan and All Inclusive drinks, the whole family can enjoy free flow access to the Splash Waterworld pool with rides, slides and flumes, unlimited fairground rides, plenty of playgrounds and soft play. Guests can also enjoy live West End-quality entertainment, including the 2025 year-round pantomime Snow White and her Magnificent Friends and showstopping Animals and Mythical Beasts.

Families staying in Skegness and Minehead can enjoy the UK’s most exciting playground, the incredible SKYPARK. The £2.5mil truly inclusive and interactive playgrounds can be enjoyed by children of all abilities. Guests staying in Bognor Regis also have free access to a brand-new 3,000 sqft, four storey Soft Play venue and Puppet Theatre centre which will be opening in time for Easter.

The new All Inclusive bundles align with guests’ need for peace of mind on costs with pre-booked packages, knowing everything is sorted for their holiday. Over 400,000 families added a dining plan to their booking last year, while over 60,000 guests have enjoyed the All Inclusive drinks package since its launch in April 2024.

Entertainment at Butlin's

1.8 million All Inclusive drinks have been served across all resorts since its launch. The package includes a range of soft drinks, alcohol and Costa Coffee.

Coca Cola Original claimed the top spot as the most popular drink overall, making up 7% of all drinks ordered. The soft drink ranked number one for both Minehead and Skegness, but Bognor Regis’ top drink was Madri. The Spanish inspired lager was top of the hops when it came to the most popular beer served across the three resorts, making up 46% of 245,000 pints ordered in the package’s first eight months.

Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s, said: “We are delighted to extend our All Inclusive range for families by introducing the new All Inclusive bundles. Exclusive to our Showtime Term-Time breaks, this new offering follows the huge success and popularity of the All Inclusive drinks package since its launch last year.

“The new bundles give families peace of mind, with upfront costs of food and drink pre-booked and sorted for their holiday beforehand. We’re all about offering incredible value for money and with our new All Inclusive bundles a family of four can sleep, eat, drink and enjoy live shows and activities at the Home of Entertainment for less than £100 a night.”

To find out more, visit: www.butlins.com