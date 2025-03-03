Butlin's Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.: Kids can visit Butlin's for £1

For just £1, on selected dates this month kids can enjoy incredible live shows, access to the Splash Waterword pool, unlimited fairground rides and an exciting range of activities. Up to four children can visit for £1 each with one full paying adult pass, which starts from £15**.

The Skegness and Minehead resorts are open to day visitors from 10 am to 6pm, with the Bognor Regis resort open until 8pm, and guests can enjoy live entertainment throughout the day. Included in the price are all the amazing daytime shows in the Skyline Pavilion, including Peppa Pig’s Dance Party, Butlin’s very own Skyline Gang performances and the Tots Disco.

Dinosaur-loving tots have the rare opportunity to travel back millions of years to come face-to-face with the pre-historic predators in the brand-new Dino Expo. There’s even time to snap a selfie with the dinosaurs while their trusty rangers share fun facts on their Jurassic friends in this unmissable live interaction.

Goggles and arm bands at the ready - day visitors have access to the Splash Waterworld. The pool is overflowing with rides, slides, and flumes, as well as a dedicated pool for tots. These can all be enjoyed during their two-hour swim slot.

Unlimited fairground rides are also included in the price of a day visit. The fairground is full of family favourite rides, from the carousel to the Helter Skelter. For tots, the Little Stars Fairground offers the same fun, with mini planes and teacups.

If the shows, pool and fairground rides weren't enough, there’s plenty of activities to get stuck into. From free activities such as football sessions and soft play, to those that cost a little extra, including pottery painting and mini archery.

Kids in Minehead and Skegness can explore SKYPARK, the UK’s most exciting playground. Included in day passes, the truly inclusive playground is designed for children of all abilities with climbing towers, wheelchair-accessible trampolines, interactive games and immersive pathways.

While visitors to Bognor Regis can take their day visits to the next level with a visit to the brand-new PLAYXPERIENCE. The £15mil, 50,000 square feet state-of-the-art attraction features nine brand-new gaming experiences which start from as little as £8pp.

Activities include TechPutt, hi-tech mini golf, four different themed Escape Rooms and Neo Games, where visitors can save the world from zombies or work together in Angry Birds Smash. Activities can be pre-booked online or on arrival at PLAYXPERIENCE^.

The entrance fee isn't the only thing at Butlin’s that’s £1 for kids. For the same price children can enjoy a delicious meal from the kid’s menu. This amazing deal is available daily from 12 to 3pm in selected restaurants on resort^^.

These action-packed day passes can be pre-booked online at www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/day-visits

*Children aged 2-14, subject to availability. Promotion begins 4 March, ending 27 March. **Based on visiting Minehead ^PLAYXEPRIENCE activities are subject to availability and age restrictions. ^^Offer valid for one child meal per one adult meal, terms and conditions apply for this offer and subject to availability.

