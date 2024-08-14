Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Low-cost airline Vueling is offering the opportunity for UK residents named Tom, Tina to win a trip to Spain's Tomatina festival, the worlds largest tomato-throwing festival.

Leading European low-cost airline Vueling is launching an exciting competition to celebrate Tomatina, the world’s largest tomato-throwing festival, held in Buñol, Spain, on Wednesday 28 August. This unique opportunity is open to couples, friends, or family members in the UK who share the names Tom and Tina, or any variant such as Valentina or Tino. Winners will receive free flights to Valencia and complimentary festival tickets.

Tomatina is a must-see event, attracting over 22,000 participants annually to the small town of Buñol, just outside Valencia. It is an hour-long festival where attendees hurl over 120 tons of tomatoes at each other, turning the town’s streets into a sea of red. Vueling is giving four lucky pairs the chance to join the festivities this year. The winners will be flown from London Gatwick to Valencia the day before the festival, giving them ample time to explore the area and prepare for the world’s biggest food fight.

Once in Buñol, the lucky winners will be immersed in the vibrant and chaotic atmosphere of Tomatina, participating in one of Spain's most iconic festivals. In addition to the tomato fight, they’ll also have the chance to witness or even partake in a unique local challenge: climbing a two-storey high, greased-up wooden pole to reach a ham positioned at the top. This event adds an extra layer of fun and challenge to the festival, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

After the tomato battle, participants can relax and enjoy the city of Valencia, famous for its stunning beaches, rich cultural landmarks, and vibrant nightlife. The winners can choose their return flight date, allowing them to spend some extra time soaking in the local culture and getting those stubborn tomato seeds out of their hair.

Entering the competition is simple. Eligible participants can visit https://cloud.comms.vueling.com/tomatina and submit their details for a chance to win. The competition is open to UK residents named Tom and Tina, or similar variants, making it a fun and inclusive opportunity for many.

Tomatina is an event filled with tradition and energy, and this year’s festival is set to be one of the best yet. With 22,000 participants and six trucks delivering 120 tons of tomatoes from Extremadura, the event is guaranteed to be a messy but thrilling experience. Vueling’s competition provides a fantastic chance for Toms and Tinas across the UK to be part of this unique and exciting celebration.