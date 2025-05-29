Camping expert shares camping hacks ahead of festival season

Chief adventurer of CamperDays, Max Schmidt, says, "Festival season is almost upon us, and seasoned campers will know all too well how unpredictable the UK weather can be. Camping itself can feel a little daunting - especially for first-timers - but with the right preparation, it doesn't have to be. If you’re heading to a festival this summer – whether you lucked out on Glastonbury tickets or are pitching up somewhere more lowkey – plan ahead to make the most of your experience.

“Bring an extra tarp to set up underneath your tent and prevent the floor from moisture, dirt and damage. When it rains, the tarp will make sure the inside of your tent stays bone dry – essential for a comfortable night’s sleep! A yoga mat under your sleeping bag can also help insulate you from the ground as well as providing more comfort. You should also practise setting your tent up before you get to the festival to make sure you have the correct poles and plenty of pegs, but also to save time knowing that you can comfortably erect it. A camping chair is a must for offering back support and welcome relief after standing or sitting on the floor all day.

“Food can often be expensive at festivals, so bringing meal-replacement drinks, granola bars and dry foods that will keep well in the heat. If you’re wanting to bring a camping stove or BBQ, check festival guidelines first and ensure to leave no trace as per the Countryside Code. Popular festivals such as Glastonbury, for example, have strict rules on open fires and the same applies when bringing in alcohol, do your research beforehand to avoid confiscation!

“We all know that using the toilets in a festival is a sobering experience, so make sure to bring your own toilet roll, hand sanitiser and wet wipes to make the experience as pleasant as possible. Dabbing Olbas Oil or perfume on a tissue or face mask to go over your nose before going in can help with the smell, and S-hooks are great for hooking up your bag to make sure it doesn’t go on the dirty floor. Bring sliders or flipflops for your journey to and from the showers – you don’t want to have to put your walking boots back on while you’re still damp, and you definitely don’t want to be going barefoot into those showers.

“Sleep during a festival can be elusive but being prepared can maximise your rest during those brief down periods. Ear plugs are a must for noisy environments and eye masks can help you sleep in that bit later given the sun rises so early in the summer months.

“While we all pray for dry days, rain is sometimes unavoidable, so make sure you’ve got the appropriate kit to keep yourself as dry as possible. Wellies are great for when it gets muddy, and disposable ponchos can be stored in even the smallest bags for unexpected downpours. Pack resealable zipper bags for wet clothing and muddy items so you can seal them up and keep your other belongings dry.

“If you’re blessed with warmer climes then you will need to consider ways to keep cool. Nifty camping equipment like cooling mats are lesser-known bits of kit. When body pressure, weight and motion are applied, a gel inside the cooling mat is activated, which will absorb body heat and reduce body temperature, providing an instant cooling sensation to ensure a comfortable sleep on a balmy night. And don’t fall for the myth that hanging up wet towels will cool down the tent – this only works if they are 100% cotton and, in any case, creates a humid atmosphere and can cause a build-up of mould over a long period of time. Instead, focus on staying hydrated, wearing loose clothing, and consider a reflective tarp to reduce heat buildup inside the tent.”

