Can camping and comfort go hand in hand? 11 top tips for the perfect trip

Camplify’s Top Tips for a Comfortable Camping Trip

While camping and comfort aren’t often considered synonymous, Camplify - the UK's fastest-growing campervan, motorhome, and caravan sharing community - is here to set the record straight with expert tips and advice to help transform your trip.

Whether you’re a seasoned road tripper, or it’s your first time camping, there’s no denying the value of comfort when it comes to making the most of your holiday.

From seeking a better night’s sleep and weather-proofing your wardrobe, to upping the aesthetics and atmosphere, these handy tips will help you elevate your camping experience for a holiday you won’t forget in a hurry.

1. Choose the perfect campsite – and book ahead

Selecting the right campsite can make or break your camping experience. Camplify recommends researching various sites for the best fit - from holiday parks with amenities like swimming pools and restaurants, to farm sites or serene spots by the beach or in national parks. Booking ahead, especially during peak times, ensures a stress-free getaway.

2. Weather-proof your wardrobe

Even in summer, unpredictable UK weather means it pays to be prepared. Pack waterproof clothing, layers, and a warm jumper for all-weather comfort. Stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts using apps like BBC Weather or the Met Office weather app.

3. Create a luxurious sleep space

A good night's sleep is essential for an enjoyable camping trip. Enhance your sleeping space by bringing a comfortable mattress, supportive camping pillows, and weather-appropriate bedding. Consider the luxury of hiring a van through Camplify, complete with a cosy double bed, linens, curtains, and insulation.

4. Elevate your campsite aesthetics

Transform your camping setup into a comfortable haven with simple touches. Add fairy lights, scented candles, blankets, and throws to create a picturesque and relaxing environment. Camplify's range of luxury campervans and motorhomes offer creature comforts and a touch of glamping.

5. Embrace outdoor relaxation

For ultimate relaxation by the campfire, bring along a lightweight hammock or plush camp chairs. Camplify encourages campers to find comfort in the great outdoors with these essential accessories.

6. Culinary delights away from home

Cooking well while camping is easier than ever. Prepare delicious meals over a campfire, camp stove, or barbecue. Invest in proper cutlery, napkins, and sturdy camping cups to elevate your dining experience.

7. Stock up on essentials

Ensure you have ample fuel, matches, and lighters to keep your cooking endeavours running smoothly. Being well-prepared with essentials prevents unexpected setbacks.

8. Keep unwanted guests at bay

Don't let bugs ruin your outdoor experience. Camplify advises campers to pack mosquito spray, repellent wristbands, citronella candles, and mosquito coils to keep insects away.

9. Entertainment for all ages

Enhance your camping trip by bringing along a variety of entertainment options, from family-friendly board games to decks of cards. A little fun goes a long way in creating lasting memories.

10. Opt for campervan comfort

The ultimate solution for a comfortable camping experience is hiring a campervan, motorhome, or caravan from Camplify. With soft mattresses, fully-equipped kitchens, and ample space for personal items, campervans provide the best of both worlds – comfort and adventure.

11. Plan for sustainability

Camplify encourages campers to respect and protect the environment. Dispose of waste responsibly, use reusable items, and minimise your carbon footprint during your camping adventure.

Camplify's community of van life enthusiasts offers comprehensive hire insurance, 24/7 RAC nationwide breakdown cover, and dedicated customer support. By joining the Camplify community, you not only enjoy a comfortable camping experience but also support local families and businesses across the UK.

For more information on how to make your next camping trip a comfortable success, visit Camplify's website and join the growing community of van life lovers.