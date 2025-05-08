Cap Maison: The Ultimate Luxury Escape for UK Travellers this Summer

Spanish Courtyard

This summer, Cap Maison, the renowned luxury resort & spa in Saint Lucia, invites UK travellers to indulge in the ultimate escape with bespoke experiences, world-class service, and breathtaking views. Set on the stunning northwest coast of the island, Cap Maison offers an exclusive, intimate getaway where guests can unwind in style, explore the lush island landscape, and experience true Caribbean luxury.

As travel to the Caribbean surges in popularity, Cap Maison’s unique blend of tranquillity and adventure makes it the perfect destination for discerning UK travellers. With its elegant accommodation and personalised services that cater to every need, the resort is a sanctuary for those seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Perched on a cliff overlooking the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea, Cap Maison offers stunning panoramic views of the island’s natural beauty, including nearby Pigeon Island National Park and the iconic Pitons.

Cap Maison’s range of exquisite accommodation includes luxurious ocean view suites featuring private pools, spacious terraces, and unrivalled comfort, to offer the perfect home away from home for couples, families, and friends.

Cap Maison Resort

“We are thrilled to welcome UK travellers to Cap Maison this summer,” said Ross Stevenson the resort’s General Manager. “Saint Lucia has long been a favoured destination for luxury travellers, and we are committed to providing our guests with an unforgettable experience, blending relaxation, adventure, and indulgence. From personalised experiences to the highest levels of service, Cap Maison offers the perfect blend of exclusivity and beauty.”

Guests can indulge in exceptional dining at Cap Maison’s acclaimed restaurants, including Cliff at Cap restaurant, which is consistently rated as one of the best in the Caribbean. Featuring a diverse range of local and international dishes, each meal is prepared with the freshest ingredients, many sourced from the island’s local farms. In addition, there’s the popular beach bar and grill The Naked Fisherman.

What’s more, Cap Maison offers a range of exhilarating experiences,whether it's exploring the island’s natural beauty with guided hikes up the Pitons, horseback riding along a beach, ziplining through the rain forest or enjoying a day at the resort's exclusive spa or relaxing on the secluded beach, Cap Maison offers unique experiences that allow guests to connect with the Caribbean in meaningful ways.

The resort offers the ultimate getaway for UK travellers seeking an extraordinary and rejuvenating escape. This summer, Cap Maison is offering a range of packages and special offers including the Linger Longer offer, which offers a greater discount on stays of 8 nights or more.

With its unmatched service, luxurious surroundings, and wealth of unforgettable experiences, Cap Maison is the epitome of Caribbean luxury. With direct flights to Saint Lucia, UK visitors can enjoy easy access to paradise.

For more information or to book your stay, visit www.capmaison.com