Cape Verde: The UK’s most in-demand countries to travel to

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research has revealed the UK’s most in-demand countries to travel to, with Cape Verde coming out on top.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cape Verde is the UK’s most in-demand country to travel to, based on average monthly searches.

Maldives takes second on the list.

Albania takes third.

The study by Dubai Tours & Tickets analysed Google search data for 250 countries over the past 12 months to find which ones were the most in-demand destinations from the UK, using seven popular search terms, including “holidays,” “flights,” and “trips.”

It found that the West African Island Country of Cape Verde is the most in-demand country to travel to for the UK. Each month, there are 93,879 searches in the UK for trips to the country. Specifically, “Holiday Cabo Verde” was the top searched term, making up 78,208 searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maldives comes second on the list, with an average of 88,249 monthly searches for trips to the South Asian islands. Searches for “Holiday Maldives” comprised 75,458 of these average monthly searches.

The Southeastern European country of Albania follows in third place, with an average of 54,929 monthly searches. “Holiday Albania” made up 37,583 of these monthly searches on average.

In fourth place is another Asian country, Japan, which has seen an average of 51,468 monthly searches. The search term “Flights Japan” made up just under half of these searches, with 23,033 on average each month.

Rounding out the top five is another European entry in Spain, with the country seeing an average of 34,462 searches a month to travel to. “Flights Spain” made up 21,055 of these monthly searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the findings, Magdalena Petrusic from Dubai Tours & Tickets said: “The power of social media has likely exposed Brits to some destinations they would never have thought of, which don’t necessarily break the bank. This can be seen with the popularity of Albania, which from social media has been described as ‘the Maldives of Europe’. Countries like the Maldives are often a dream destination for Brits to go on holiday as flights and hotel costs can go into the thousands, so it’ll be interesting to see how many people search for trips and then actually go through with them.”