Cardiff Airport gears up for a busy Easter

Ryanair has confirmed its largest ever summer flight programme from Cardiff - up 18% year-on-year. There will be 32 weekly flights during the summer peak, including additional Dublin and Málaga services.

As schools across Wales break up for the Easter Holidays, Cardiff Airport is preparing to welcome more than 40,000 customers.

The number of people using the National Airport of Wales this Easter is up 18% on the same Easter period in 2024.

Our teams are working hard to ensure customers have a seamless experience throughout their Airport journey.

It has been a fantastic start to 2025 at Cardiff Airport, with Crystal Ski announcing Salzburg as a new winter route, following on from the successful launch of Chambéry in December 2024.

Vueling has increased its frequencies to Málaga this summer, with up to 5 weekly departures during the summer peak.

TUI continues to grow in Wales with Fuerteventura confirmed as its newest route, starting in December this year. The operator is also bolstering capacity with extra Gran Canaria and Tenerife flights and holidays, starting this winter, aligning with Marella Cruises’ winter schedule from Gran Canaria.

Customers can also fly globally to 150 destinations from their local Airport, thanks to KLM’s twice daily service to Amsterdam and beyond.

International visitors flying to Wales can enjoy world-class coastlines and mountain summits, rich traditions and unique cuisines.

Welcoming the increase in passenger footfall this Easter, Lee Smith, Cardiff Airport’s Head of Business Development, said: “This Easter Holidays, we’ll see 18% more customers travelling through Wales’ National Airport, compared to the same period last year. The continued recovery at Cardiff is testament to the hard work of our dedicated colleagues across the business. Our customers are enjoying the benefits of flying local and have been jetting off to Cyprus, Spain and Tunisia, just some of the many popular destinations on offer this year. Our valued airline partners continue to grow, and we look forward to a great summer season.”