Cardiff Airport: More flights for Six Nations rugby fans

Ryanair is adding additional flights between Cardiff & Dublin.

Over 90 direct flights at Wales’ National Airport for tournament.

Rugby fans can soak up the Six Nations atmosphere in Cardiff, Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh and Rome, thanks to extra flights to and from Cardiff Airport.

A total of 96 flights will operate between Cardiff Airport and the major cities.

Passengers making use of flights to our National Airport can visit some of Wales’ finest beaches, along with historical, cultural and tourist attractions, such as Barry Island. It is just over a 10 minute drive from Cardiff Airport. Barry Island is famous for its role in the comedy sitcom, Gavin and Stacey.

Aer Lingus is one of the airline's operating extra flights.

Arriving passengers can take advantage of our official taxi service, FlightLink Wales, the local bus services that stop outside the terminal, or the rail shuttle bus to Rhoose Cardiff International Airport station, where they can hop on a train to connect with Cardiff City Centre, all on an integrated ticket system.

Transport for Wales has recently rolled out a pay as you go travel system at the Airport station, which means passengers can simply tap in at the beginning of each journey and tap out at their destination using their contactless card or device.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said: “Our teams always enjoy welcoming rugby fans to Cardiff Airport for major events, including the Six Nations. It’s a great atmosphere for everyone and colleagues work extremely hard to provide a smooth experience for customers. Lots of planning work is carried out in conjunction with our partners to ensure safe and secure operations. Good luck Wales!”