Cardiff Airport: Where to fly in 2025

Spencer Birns is the CEO of Cardiff Airport.

New year brings more choice for people to fly local from Cardiff Airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is an array of destinations available for customers throughout 2025 from the National Airport of Wales.

Whether it is a city break, a beach escape, or visiting loved ones, Cardiff Airport is here to make travel dreams come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We thank our teams as they work tirelessly to provide a smooth experience for customers. Next Generation Security is more convenient for passengers meaning they can leave liquids under 100ml in their hand luggage, along with all electronics.

Cardiff Airport facilitates more than 4,000 jobs in Wales.

TUI, one of the Airport’s biggest customers, is basing three aircraft at Cardiff this summer and a second aircraft for winter operations starting in December 2025.

The tour operator is adding more flights from Cardiff to the Canary Islands.

Fuerteventura is TUI’s latest new route from Cardiff, with weekly flights starting in December. There will also be 4 weekly flights to Tenerife whilst Gran Canaria sees 2 weekly flights from December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can also book Cancun flights and holidays with TUI for 2026.

TUI's basing three aircraft at Cardiff this summer & a second aircraft for winter operations starting in December.

Passengers can enjoy the benefits of flying local to go global in 2025, with newly refurbished food and beverage facilities, Greggs, Costa, Y Castell, Tap & Brew and 51° Executive Lounge.

Currently, there are direct flights to 34 destinations from Cardiff Airport. They are:

Barbados (Bridgetown)

Bulgaria (Bourgas)

Cancun (Mexico)

Croatia (Dubrovnik)

Cyprus (Larnaca & Paphos)

Finland (Enontekio & Ivalo)

France (Chambéry)

Greece (Corfu, Crete, Kefalonia, Kos, Rhodes & Zante)

Ireland (Dublin)

Netherlands (Amsterdam)

Northern Ireland (Belfast)

Portugal (Faro)

Scotland (Edinburgh)

Spain & Canary Islands (Alicante, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Mahon, Malaga, Palma, Reus, & Tenerife)

Sweden (Pajala)

Tunisia (Enfidha)

Turkey (Antalya & Dalaman)

KLM - which has been operating out of Cardiff for over 35 years - is connecting Wales to more than 150 destinations around the world, including New York, Toronto, Paris, Rome, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair has increased the number of flights between Cardiff and Dublin to 6 days every week, starting Monday 31 March.

The low-cost airline also flies to Alicante Faro, Malaga and Tenerife from Cardiff.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said: “Our airline partners continue to offer a great number of global destinations for people living in Wales to explore from their National Airport. We’re excited to see Chambéry and Fuerteventura on our departure boards. I’d like to thank our teams for working hard to drive the business forward. We are looking forward to welcoming our passengers.”