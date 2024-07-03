Caribbean: Bridgetown Barbados hit by Hurricane Beryl in video as ‘90%’ of homes on Union Island destroyed
Shocking video shows Hurricane Beryl battering a beach in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Palm trees are seen swaying dramatically in the strong winds as a boat rocks on the choppy sea.
Hurricane Beryl has killed at least seven people, three in Grenada, three in northern Venezuela and one in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The hurricane has destroyed “90 per cent” of homes on Union Island.
Hurricane Beryl is the first Category 4 storm to form in the Atlantic in the month of June and was the earliest hurricane to develop into a Category 5. The storm has reached maximum sustained winds of 165 mph.
Hurricane Beryl is currently a Category 4 storm and is expected to hit Jamaica on July 3.
Speaking to the BBC, Union Island resident of 15 years, Jeremie Tronet said: "I lost my house, my businesses, everything" and described it as "one of the worst hurricanes" on the island.
The director of the US National Hurricane Center, Dr Michael Brennan said: "We could see the potential, obviously, of the core of a major hurricane moving across Jamaica with the potential for devastating to catastrophic wind damage."
Dr Brennan added that the capital Kingston could see "potentially devastating wave action on top of that storm surge, creating a life-threatening situation as well."
