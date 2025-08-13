Carry on at the airport! Brits wear four outfits (and no knickers) to supersize holiday wardrobe
New research reveals 72% of people have turned up at check-in with overweight or oversize items - so it’s probably not surprising that many are resorting to clever and creative ways to make sure everything makes the cut.
A staggering 54% say they’ve worn extra outfits with 28% donning as many as three or four layers of clothing, according to the study commissioned by Heathrow Express.
Some travellers are more imaginative with 9% wearing a beach towel as a scarf, 30% making space by buying toiletries at their destination, and 13% squeezing outfits into pillowcases disguised as travel pillows.
Meanwhile 36% of 25-34 year-olds have boarded a flight without packing underwear to make room for more ‘important items’.
And when there’s still a bit too much to fit, 9% have cheekily tried to sweet-talk check-in staff in the hope of side-stepping weight limits. When all else fails, Brits report spending an average of £44 on extra baggage.
Aoife Considine, business lead at Heathrow Express, said: “Packing for a holiday is exciting - so exciting, in fact, that many of us try to take as much as we can to make the most of every moment away.
“We love seeing how resourceful travellers can be, but there’s a smarter way to make sure you can take everything you need.
“By saving money on the journey to the airport, you can spend more on what matters - like actually packing that extra outfit or not having to choose between sandals and sneakers. No towel scarves required.
“With spacious cabins, dedicated luggage areas, and advance fares from just £10, there’s plenty of room - and peace of mind - to start your journey smoothly, right from the train.”
BRITS’ TOP 5 TRAVEL HACKS
1. Buying clothes or toiletries at their destination – 34%
2. Wearing hiking boots or heavy shoes to save suitcase space – 23%
3. Wear a coat or ski jacket on a hot day to avoid packing it – 20%
4. Wear 3-4 layers of clothing at once – 28%
5. Stuff items in coat or jacket pockets – 24%