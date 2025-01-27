Casa Cook Madonna, Italy: Casa Cook launches first mountain retreat

Madonna di Campiglio

Casa Cook Madonna, set within the picturesque and stylish village of Madonna Di Campiglio in the heart of the Dolomites, opening June 2025.

Casa Cook is delighted to unveil its newest venture, Casa Cook Madonna, the brand’s first mountain retreat, and debut property in Italy in partnership with lifestyle hotel operator TREASURESTS Hospitality and JP Hospitality Investors Club. Set to open in June 2025, this adults-only sanctuary is nestled in the picturesque village of Madonna di Campiglio, in a charming village in the heart of the Dolomites, just 150km from Verona Airport and 170km from Milan Bergamo Airport. Combining understated luxury with a serene mountain charm, Casa Cook Madonna offers an unparalleled escape for both winter and summer pursuits in one of Italy’s most stylish destinations. The culinary experience will be truly extraordinary, with a menu curated by the renowned three Michelin-star chef Jacob Jan Boerma, rounding off a stay here with creative flair.

Warm and welcoming, Casa Cook Madonna will offer laid-back luxury with subtle design and earthy tones, echoing the simplicity of life amongst the mountains. Casa Cook’s design principles centre on simplicity, authenticity, and a connection to nature, and Madonna will be no different. The spaces will feature natural materials, earthy tones, and a seamless blend of timeless and contemporary elements. Local craftsmanship, and a sense of place will create an immersive experience where comfort and relaxation are paramount. Casa Cook Madonna will boast chic alpine touches and a natural simplistic aesthetic to compliment the elegant and earthy colour palette of the surrounding alpine landscape.

The design of each Casa Cook property is a creative collaboration between Casa Collective and Remo Masala, founder of Vision Alphabet, the original creator of the brand. Together, they shape the aesthetic vision for every location, working closely to bring the distinctive Casa Cook style to life.

The exclusive property will have just 50 design-led rooms and offer a haven for adventurers during the winter and summer months, when peaks are snow-capped or glistening green in sunlight. The hotel will feature a well-equipped gym, a spa, a sauna and an innovative boot room. Yoga sessions will allow guests to unwind after a day outdoors and rejuvenating spa treatments will be available to promote longevity and wellness, allowing guests to fully disconnect and embrace the tranquillity of the destination for physical and mental revitalisation.

Dining

The culinary experience will be nothing short of extraordinary, dining in the property’s restaurant, presenting a menu curated by the renowned three Michelin-star chef Jacob Jan Boerma. Nearby, guests can savour culinary offerings at further Michelin-starred restaurants, sampling the region's gastronomic excellence and traditional dishes of the Dolomites.

Location

This coveted location, just 150km from Verona Airport, and 170km from Milan Bergamo Airport, offers an exceptional ski experience in the winter and transforms into a summer hotspot with access to nearby glaciers, lakes, and trails. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a variety of curated experiences within the natural beauty of the Dolomites.

Activities

During the winter months, guests can indulge in snowshoe hikes across pristine landscapes, traverse glacier trails, and glide down world-class slopes for skiing and snowboarding, with lifts conveniently located just a three-minute walk from the property. With access to breathtaking pistes, glacial sites, shimmering lakes and picturesque trails, guests can discover the area’s natural beauty just beyond the hotel.

As the seasons change, the Dolomites reveal an equally captivating allure. Spring and summer offer endless opportunities for exploration, including scenic hiking and mountain biking trails, tranquil lake excursions, wine tastings that highlight the region’s finest vintages, and exhilarating rock-climbing adventures. In town, guests can explore local craftsmanship to discover exclusive artisan pieces within boutique shops and cafes.