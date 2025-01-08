Cathay Pacific: Exclusive discounts on bucket list destinations
For a limited time only, Cathay Pacific customers can secure exceptional flight fares for travel between 17th January and 7th December this year. These exclusive offers are available to book throughout January. Island hop in Thailand with flights to Bangkok starting at £649, explore the outback with flights from £899 to Australia, or discover historic temples in Japan from just £849.
Those looking to jet away can even explore the Chinese Mainland for less, with flights to Xiamen and Guangzhou from as low as £579, including fees and surcharges. Offering flights from London Heathrow or Manchester, jetsetters can snap up lower prices to their must-see destinations while enjoying the same elevated, best-in-class Cathay experience they know and love.
Participating Destinations and Fares
For all destinations and prices, visit cathaypacific.com.*Blackout dates for Economy class apply.
Australia
Travel to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Cairns.
Economy from £899
Premium Economy from £2769
Business from £5289
Japan
Travel to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.
Economy from £849
Premium Economy from £1669
Business from £3289
Taiwan China
Travel to Taipei.
Economy from £779
Premium Economy from £2009
Business from £3919
Other Destinations
Thailand
Indonesia
South Korea
Malaysia
Vietnam
Philippines
Chinese Mainland
Singapore
Terms & Conditions
More information on Cathay Pacific’s New Year Sale and flight bookings can be found at cathaypacific.com.
About Cathay Pacific
Premium full-service airline Cathay Pacific is the home carrier of Hong Kong with over seven decades of history, and is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. Cathay also comprises the cargo division Cathay Cargo, low-cost carrier HK Express and its lifestyle business. Cathay is a member of the Swire Group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). For more information, please visit www.cathaypacific.com.