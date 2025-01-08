Cathay Pacific: Exclusive discounts on bucket list destinations

Cathay Pacific

Award-winning airline[1] Cathay Pacific is kicking off the New Year by offering travellers the chance to explore bucket list destinations across Australia and Asia for less in 2025.

For a limited time only, Cathay Pacific customers can secure exceptional flight fares for travel between 17th January and 7th December this year. These exclusive offers are available to book throughout January. Island hop in Thailand with flights to Bangkok starting at £649, explore the outback with flights from £899 to Australia, or discover historic temples in Japan from just £849.

Those looking to jet away can even explore the Chinese Mainland for less, with flights to Xiamen and Guangzhou from as low as £579, including fees and surcharges. Offering flights from London Heathrow or Manchester, jetsetters can snap up lower prices to their must-see destinations while enjoying the same elevated, best-in-class Cathay experience they know and love.

Participating Destinations and Fares

For all destinations and prices, visit cathaypacific.com.*Blackout dates for Economy class apply.

Australia

Travel to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Cairns.

Economy from £899

Premium Economy from £2769

Business from £5289

Japan

Travel to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

Economy from £849

Premium Economy from £1669

Business from £3289

Taiwan China

Travel to Taipei.

Economy from £779

Premium Economy from £2009

Business from £3919

Other Destinations

Thailand

Indonesia

South Korea

Malaysia

Vietnam

Philippines

Chinese Mainland

Singapore

Terms & Conditions

More information on Cathay Pacific’s New Year Sale and flight bookings can be found at cathaypacific.com.

About Cathay Pacific

Premium full-service airline Cathay Pacific is the home carrier of Hong Kong with over seven decades of history, and is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. Cathay also comprises the cargo division Cathay Cargo, low-cost carrier HK Express and its lifestyle business. Cathay is a member of the Swire Group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). For more information, please visit www.cathaypacific.com.