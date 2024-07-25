Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cathay Pacific pilot has been suspended after allegedly failing an alcohol breath test before a scheduled departure.

A Cathay Pacific flight from Sydney to Hong Kong was unable to depart at 7.35am on Wednesday (24 July) and was delayed for more than a day. The aircraft was left without sufficient flight crew after the second officer failed to adhere to Cathay Pacific’s alcohol and other drugs policy, the airline alleged in a statement.

The junior pilot’s failed alcohol test was initially reported by Hong Kong newspaper the South China Morning Post. Cathay Pacific later issuing a statement saying it is “aware of the reports and we are maintaining close communication with the relevant authorities”.

The airline added that the “Second Officer in question has been suspended from flying duties with immediate effect pending a full investigation”. Cathay Pacific said “safety is our overriding priority and we have a zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance” with its alcohol and other drugs policy. Any individual confirmed to have breached its policy “will be summarily dismissed in accordance with our long-standing procedures”.

The airline said it conducts random alcohol and drug tests on its pilots in Hong Kong, and that further random testing is conducted by authorities at foreign airports. The airline’s limit for pilots is 0.02% blood alcohol content.

The delayed flight was delayed was due to leave at 10.35am on Thursday (25 July) for the nine-and-a-half-hour flight from Sydney to Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific is understood to have deployed a replacement second officer to Sydney to join the delayed flight.