Cavallino Bianco Caorle- Venezia, Italy’s New Five-Star Family Resort by Ralph A. Riffeser, to Open on the Adriatic Coast in May 2026

Cavallino Bianco Caorle- Venezia

Introducing Cavallino Bianco Caorle - Venezia, the new five star luxury resort dedicated to families, set to open in May 2026. The resort, conceived by Ralph A. Riffeser, the creative force behind the Cavallino Bianco Group, is currently under construction in the Venetian coastal town of Caorle, and will represent the seaside expansion of the group’s multi-award-winning hospitality model born in Ortisei, South Tyrol, which is now globally recognised within the luxury family tourism sphere.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resort will be located in the historic area of the former Colonia Pordenone, which has been transformed into a symbol of urban regeneration. Overlooking the Blue Flag beach, with uninterrupted views of the sea, Cavallino Bianco Caorle – Venezia will feature 101 luxury suites ranging from 46 to 118m², designed to ensure comfort, privacy, and autonomy for modern families. Each suite will include a private terrace with sea views or direct seafront access, two bathrooms (one child-friendly with baby amenities, including a changing table), a fully equipped pantry, separate areas for parents and children, smart facilities and décor inspired by the surrounding pine forest and coastal scenery. Exclusive services will include a covered garage with 170 parking spaces, an onsite boutique, a bike hub so guests can explore the area and communal “work-on-holiday” spaces.

“For years, we have sought a place that truly reflected the founding values of Cavallino Bianco. In Caorle, we discovered authenticity, a harmonious landscape, warm hospitality, and an open community. What we were looking for was not simply a location, but a shared identity” said Ralph A. Riffeser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the experience will be the five hectare private beach, a unique feature within the Italian hospitality market. The beach will offer lockable cabanas nestled among soft, green dunes scented with Mediterranean shrubs, alongside king-sized sunbeds, chairs, tables, mini-fridges, safes, play areas and direct access to the sea.

Cavallino Bianco Caorle- Venezia

Cavallino Bianco Caorle-Venezia will boast a wellness centre of over 4,000m², complete with heated pools, saunas, a beauty farm, holistic treatments and an adults-only rooftop spa, featuring an Infinity Sky Pool overlooking the Adriatic.

Children and teens will enjoy free access to Lino Land, a 750m² area spanning both indoors and outdoors, offering educational programmes, creative workshops, a theatre, gym facilities and colour-coded safety systems, creating a balanced approach between freedom and attentive care. Meanwhile, parents will find spaces dedicated to relaxation, mindfulness and fine dining.

The gastronomic offering includes three themed restaurants. The Family Restaurant is inspired by the vibrant charm of Venetian squares, offering a rich buffet and a spacious terrace with a lively family atmosphere. Marco Polo will be an adults-only restaurant where adult guests can enjoy an elegant and peaceful culinary experience, an oasis among the trees with refined indoor and outdoor spaces ideal for uninterrupted moments of taste. Finally, the Children’s Restaurant will be dedicated to little ones with a safe, playful atmosphere and a menu tailored to their needs and desires. Additional dining areas include outdoor breakfast zones and an indoor lounge bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The architectural design draws inspiration from Venetian tradition, reinterpreted with a contemporary touch; harmonious façades, light volumes, warm tones, turrets and large windows. Interiors alternate between elegant simplicity and a feeling of homely warmth, combining natural materials with soft fabrics and functional design. Every choice leads to the creation of an environment that fosters connection between parents and children, and between people and nature.

Cavallino Bianco Caorle- Venezia

“We are not a hotel chain. Our model is independent, fully funded internally, with no external partners or investment funds. This allows for consistency of vision and design freedom reflected in every detail,” emphasised Ralph A. Riffeser. “We have rejected compromise in favour of integrity, investing in quality, sustainability and long-term durability.”

The project is set to create over 180 jobs as the resort will be open for at least ten months of the year and actively involve local businesses, artisans and suppliers, with the aim of fostering a virtuous network between tourism, economy and the local area.

Cavallino Bianco Val Gardena – Dolomiti in Ortisei, conceived from Riffeser’s vision between 2001 and 2005, has repeatedly been recognised as the world’s best family hotel by booking platforms including TripAdvisor and leading industry publications. The new Caorle resort represents its evolution; a destination set to elevate Italian seaside hospitality while strengthening the mountain-to-sea duality with experiential synergies. Bookings are already open with early booking options available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cavallino Bianco aims to create places where a holiday is not just a pause, but an opportunity to reconnect, rejuvenate and experience lasting emotions. Caorle will embody this; a new horizon for families, guided by respect, beauty and Italian excellence.

For more information please visit www.cavallino-bianco.com