Celebrate 200 years of rail with flight-free holidays this summer

Byway x Co-op Holidays

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the modern railway – one of the most transformative feats of human engineering that enabled the connection of places, people, communities and ideas and ultimately transformed accessible travel throughout the world.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of this moment in the history of modern rail travel, Co-op Holidays, the in-house tour operator from independent travel agent Your Co-op Travel, has rounded up a selection of dream getaways by rail in partnership with Byway.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this month, Byway’s range of packages means there’s something for every traveller - from savouring the alpine charm of Tyrol with stops in Zurich, Salzburg, and Innsbruck to exploring Europe’s grand imperial cities, including Prague, Berlin, and Budapest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holidaymakers can book a flight-free getaway via Your Co-op Travel using the booking links below.

To learn more about Co-op Holidays' partnership with Byway, please visit: https://www.cooptravel.co.uk/holidays/flight-free/

Get a taste of Tyrol

Holidaymakers will begin their journey in Paris on this rail tour, watching the scenic countryside unfold en route to Zürich, a city where financial prestige meets dynamic culture.

During their journey, travellers will also experience the breathtaking Arlberg Railway, one of Europe’s highest-altitude routes, winding past Swiss lakes, through Liechtenstein, and over the dramatic Arlberg Pass into Austria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the final leg, Innsbruck awaits with its charming Old Town, majestic Habsburg palace, and stunning Nordkette mountain views—a dream destination for adventure seekers.

Trip details:

* Price: from £1,564pp (including accommodation)

from £1,564pp (including accommodation) Starting location: London

London Length of trip: 12 days

12 days URL: https://trip.byway.travel/journey/826945941064442/9232bf17-ff2d-49e8-b1b7-4ee68a607769?source=bps&utm_source=Co-op+Holidays&utm_medium=partner

Explore Europe’s imperial cities

Depart from St Pancras on the Eurostar and arrive in Brussels in just two hours for the beginning of this trip. Wander through the city's diverse neighbourhoods, from the lively flea markets of The Marolles to the trendy, industrial-chic canal sides.

Later in your getaway, board the EuroCity Berliner from Berlin to Prague, a journey that winds past lush German countryside, historic towns, and the dramatic sandstone cliffs of the Elbe Valley. Enjoy hearty regional dishes in the dining car as you take in the ever-changing scenery.

Trip details:

* Price: from £1,459pp (including accommodation)

from £1,459pp (including accommodation) Starting location: London

London Length of trip: 16 days

16 days URL: https://trip.byway.travel/journey/630815530811386/0f207869-abe5-472c-b517-6655f0e5c401?source=bps&utm_source=Co-op+Holidays&utm_medium=partner

Try the Bernina Express route

On this trip, holidaymakers will discover the charm of Chambéry’s Old Town, with its pastel-hued houses, winding lanes, and iconic landmarks including the Elephant Fountain and Château de Chambéry. Savour the region’s renowned cheeses at local markets before exploring scenic hiking trails or taking a refreshing dip in Lake Bourget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travellers will also visit Turin, with its grand Alpine backdrop, elegant boulevards, and lively squares. Once Italy’s industrial powerhouse, it now flourishes with modern art, live music, and a dynamic food scene.

Meanwhile, Lecco, nestled on Lake Como’s eastern branch, offers a laid-back retreat with breathtaking mountain views. Skip the high-end crowds for authentic restaurants and a more tranquil yet equally stunning lakeside experience.

Trip details:

* Price: from £1,259pp (including accommodation)

from £1,259pp (including accommodation) Starting location: London

London Length of trip: Nine days

Nine days URL: https://trip.byway.travel/journey/685773483160027/403f8dc4-3454-4b0a-8096-631ba83dac38?source=bps&utm_source=Co-op+Holidays&utm_medium=partner

*All prices correct as of 23/03/2025, subject to change and availability.