Celebrate Burns Night at Augill Castle: A cosy evening of Scottish traditions

Augill Castle

Augill Castle invites guests to join them for Burns Night celebrations, taking place on Saturday 25th January. Known for its relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, the family-run castle is the perfect setting for an evening of Scottish traditions, hearty food, and good company.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stepping into the warmth of the castle, guests will enjoy a delicious four-course supper, inspired by Scottish heritage, including haggis, neeps and tatties, all lovingly prepared by Wendy, the castle’s owner. With a ceremonial address and a traditional toast, it promises to be a memorable evening filled with authentic touches.

Tickets cost £40 per person and are limited, ensuring an exclusive experience. For those looking to make the most of the Highland spirit, there’s the opportunity to extend the evening with an overnight stay in one of the castle’s unique suites, with prices starting from £240 per night:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Orangery – Sleeping up to four, this is a ground-floor retreat, siting to the side of the main castle, with gothic arched windows, a secluded garden, and castle views. It features a super king four-poster bed, a contemporary bathroom, and a day room with two antique brass single beds - perfect for families or groups.

The Gatehouse – Sleeping two, this split-level suite includes a king-size modern four-poster bed and a contemporary bathroom upstairs. Downstairs includes a sitting room opening onto a private patio and gardens, plus a galley kitchen with modern amenities.

Augill Castle

Groups of up to eight, can also book The Coach House, with four double bedrooms, a day room, a shared bathroom, and an additional shower room. Part of the original family home, it retains a warm and homely feel while offering full access to the castle and grounds just across the sunny courtyard. It features a large sitting room with a log-burning stove and baby grand piano, and outdoor seating in the sunny courtyard.

Overnight guests will wake up to a hearty breakfast and the peaceful surroundings of this unique setting, rounding off their Burns Night experience in style. Spaces for the supper and accommodation are filling up fast so immediate booking is recommended.

To reserve your place, visit the website at www.stayinacastle.com or contact the team directly at 017683 41937 / [email protected].