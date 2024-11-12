Celebrate Christmas & New Year in style at Pine Cliffs Resort, Algarve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Algarve is the perfect destination for a Christmas/New Year escape with temperatures averaging 18 degrees. Stay at Pine Cliffs, a Luxury Collection Resort and indulge in the wide range of culinary experiences and activities on offer.

Families can relax over the festive period knowing their little ones will have special workshops from 20th December – 6th January with a series of creative festive-themed activities at ‘Porto Pirata’ children’s village. Activities include face painting, Christmas carols, a letter to Santa Claus, making Christmas cookies and their own snowman, Reindeer Day plus winter arts and crafts to keep them entertained.

All activities at Porto Pirata are free for children when accompanied by an adult.

MIMO Algarve

From 24th – 30th December, MIMO Algarve will host a number of thematic cooking classes, encouraging families to get into the festive spirit and share a special moment with loved ones. Activities include a Christmas Cooking Decorating Workshop (€40 per child), Christmas Chocolate Truffles Workshop (€45 per child), Pizza Cooking for Kids (€45 per child), Chocolate Chip Cookie Workshop (€40 per child) and a New Year Cupcake Decoration workshop (€45 per child).

On Christmas Eve, guests have the option of three à la carte restaurants. O Pescador, the resort’s renowned fish restaurant, Piri Piri Steakhouse offering a delicious selection of meats and Corda Café, the main restaurant. Guests can choose from the à la carte menus as well as the Christmas specials menu.Open from 6.00pm – 10.30pm.

Alternatively, guests staying at villas can enjoy the magical evening from the comfort of their own villa and order their meal from €70 per person, with a reservation required 24 hours before.

On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a delicious buffet at Jardim Colonial, which will be serving a traditional Portuguese cuisine from €62 per person. Open from 1.00pm – 4.00pm

Additional wine & beer packages are available at €25 per person. Reservation and pre-payment required.

Step into 2025 in style with five new delicious offerings:

Portofino by MIMO, an authentic Italian cuisine. At midnight, guests can watch the fireworks at the main gardens with a live DJ and champagne toast. No reservation necessary, based on first come first served. Open from 6.00pm – 11.30pm

O Pescador and Piri Piri Steakhouse, à la carte menus. At midnight, access to the main gardens with a live DJ to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a champagne toast. Reservation required with a no-show fee of €50 per person. Open from 6.00pm – 11.30pm.

Maré restaurant on Falésia Beach will offer a set menu with a buffet of starters and desserts. The evening will start with a welcome cocktail on the upper deck, followed by dinner and from 2.00am onwards there will be a live DJ and open premium bar. Available for adults only, reservation and pre-payment required. €295 per person with free cancellation until 22nd December.

For those looking for some traditional Portuguese flavours to bid farewell to 2024, there will be two buffets on offer. Jardim Colonial (€110 per person, as well as an extra €25 for a wine and beer package) and Sala São Rafael (€195 per person, adults only) from 6.00pm – 10.00pm. Guests dining at Sala São Rafael will also have an open bar from 10.00pm – 1.00am with exclusive access to enjoy the fireworks on the balcony.

All guests have the option to watch the fireworks from the Pine Cliffs Gardens and there will be a guest DJ playing in the ‘disco’ space within the Aldar room from 1.00am – 4.00am.

Bring in the New Year with lunch at Maré and enjoy drinks on the upper deck. From 12.00pm – 4.00pm with live music. First come first served.

Prices during Christmas start from £192.00 / €230 per night and for New Year start from £225.00 / €270.00 per night including breakfast based on 2 adults sharing a Pine Cliffs Hotel deluxe room with resort view.

The resort offers extensive leisure facilities including a nine-hole golf course and the Annabel Croft Tennis Academy; 8 swimming pools; 15 diverse restaurants/bars; Porto Pirata Children’s Village; the award- winning Serenity - The Art of Well Being destination spa, Style- Hairdresser & Barber Shop, Active by Serenity health club, bootcamp and studio; numerous shops and boutiques.

For reservations and more information, please visit: https://www.pinecliffs.com/en/festive-season/

To book, visit pinecliffs.com or call +351 289 500 100.