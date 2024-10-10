Celebrate Diwali 2024 with Taj Hotels in London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taj hotel in London announces its radiant Diwali 2024 offerings.

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences and St James’ Court, A Taj Hotel invite everyone to come together for the festival of lights. Diwali, India’s most celebrated annual holiday, is a time of great cultural significance. From Thursday, 31st October, to Friday, 1st November this year, we invite you to join us in celebrating this festival that symbolises the triumph of light, good and knowledge. Traditionally celebrated with vibrant decorations, festive meals, and the lighting of oil lamps (diyas), Diwali brings together communities to rejoice in the spirit of prosperity and new beginnings.

At Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences and St. James’ Court, A Taj Hotel, we invite you to immerse yourself in the spirit of Diwali with our special offerings. From exquisite culinary experiences and opulent stays in our luxurious accommodations to meticulously curated hampers, we have crafted these experiences to make your Diwali truly unforgettable. Unwind in our beautifully decorated spaces, glowing with radiant lights, and join us in celebrating this luminous occasion.

DIWALI DINING Experience - THALIS from different regions

Diwali Afternoon Tea

At TH@51, a specially curated selection of authentic Indian regional thalis will be available, allowing diners to savour the diverse flavours of India in a traditional setting. From aromatic curries to delectable desserts, each thali represents a different region's culinary heritage. North Indian Thali features classics like Murgh Tikka Makhanwala and Dal Makhani, paired with butter naan and cumin-scented rice. The West Indian Thali includes the rich flavours of Murgh Tariwala and Undhiyu, complemented by Methi Thepla and Kabuli Pulao; For a Southern twist, the South Indian Thali offers dishes such as Erachi Milagu Roast and Kozhi Kulambu, served with Tamarind rice and Malabari bread; our Satvik Bhojan Thali is also available and includes the selection Aloo Dum Denarasi, Tawa Roti, Dahi Bhalla, and more.

Each thali is accompanied by papad, pickles, and a selection of Indian desserts like Gulab Jamun and Kesari Bhath. These speciality Thalis are available every day from 14th October until 12th November.

INDIA UNVEILED BRUNCH

Guests can also enjoy the India Unveiled Weekend Brunch from TH@51, a brand-new culinary experience where Indian flavours meet brunch classics. The menu consists of Kheema Per Eedu, a Persian-inspired dish with lamb mince and eggs, and Goan Chorizo Pulao, a spicy rice dish topped with a fried egg. Guests can choose to pair these dishes with bottomless beverages, including Cobra Beer, Bellini, and signature cocktails like Masala 51, an Indian-inspired cocktail for two. For dessert, enjoy innovative options like Gulab Jamun Cheesecake and Masala Chai Crème Brulé. Indian Unveiled Weekend Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 until 4pm each weekend from 12th October until 24th November.

RADIANT DIWALI COCKTAILS

Celebrate Diwali with our exclusive festive cocktails at TH@51 and Hamptons Bar, inspired by vibrant Indian flavours. Sip on the indulgent Rasa Royale, the rich East India Reserve, the refreshing Konkan Breeze, or the bold Delhi Heart. Raise a glass and make your Diwali celebration truly memorable.

INDIAN JASMINE AFTERNOON TEA

Delight in the Indian Jasmine Afternoon Tea, inspired by rich Indian traditions and offering an innovative twist on the classic British afternoon tea. Available Thursday – Sunday at Kona Restaurant.

EXCLUSIVE HAMPERS AND GIFTING OFFERINGS

Explore the tradition of Diwali gifting with our exclusive hampers. Each one captures the essence of the festival, featuring handmade diyas and gourmet delicacies such as indulgent cashews and homemade sweets. The full gifting offering can be found here

RADIANT DIWALI STAYS

This Diwali, guests can stay and celebrate with 15% off on accommodation with complimentary breakfast. Additionally, enjoy 10% off at select restaurants, where you can dine our Diwali-themed Indian Thali at TH@51. Reserve now for stays commencing from 1st October. On November 1st there will be a fireworks display in the courtyard to celebrate Diwali. Witness the breathtaking sparkles and become part of the festive excitement!

DIWALI ON THE SQUARE

We are thrilled to announce that Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences will be the hospitality partner for Diwali on the Square again this year. Celebrate Diwali on 27th October at Trafalgar Square for this special festival of lights.

At Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences and St. James’ Court, A Taj Hotel, Radiant Diwali offerings will be available 12th October until 14th November inclusive. More information can be found here.