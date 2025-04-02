Celebrate Easter 2025 at Quinta do Lago with their new seasonal programme for all the family

Aerial View

Quinta do Lago, situated in the heart of the Algarve and renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere amid the Ria Formosa Natural Park, has announced its Easter 2025 programme of events. This year, the resort invites guests of all ages to enjoy a variety of activities, from live music and entertainment, delicious spring dining, active sports camps and lake experiences, art workshops, and the much-anticipated Big Easter Egg Hunt. Sports camps will be held at The Campus, one of Europe’s premier sporting destinations for training, recovery, and rehabilitation, and will be led by world-class players and coaches, whilst creatives will enjoy painting workshops at The Magnolia Hotel. Quinta do Lago promises an unforgettable seasonal experience for families looking for the perfect Easter holiday getaway.

Easter Weekend - 19th-22nd April 2025

Over Easter weekend itself, guests can enjoy creative painting workshops, offering an opportunity to express guests’ artistic side with Easter Egg decorating, and movies at The Magnolia Hotel. Guests can find hidden treasures, high and low, at the ‘Big Egg Hunt’ on the driving range next to newly renovated family favourite, KOKO. From face painting to balloon making and many games in between, Easter Sunday promises riotous fun in the heart of the resort. After a morning of excitement, families can head to one of Quinta do Lago’s exceptional dining venues; Bovino Steakhouse for Easter Brunch, or Casa do Lago, Dano’s or The Magnolia for special Easter lunches. With expertly crafted menus showcasing the best of spring’s seasonal ingredients, dining at Quinta do Lago offers a memorable culinary experience for all.

Easter School Holidays

Those wishing to extend the festivities further into the week can enjoy The Shack’s lakeside setting, as they host Easter Family Day, including games and entertainment for all ages, with live music, delicious food and refreshing beverages. Quinta do Lago’s joyous Easter celebrations will create cherished moments, making it the perfect destination for families to come together.

Easter Family Day - 22nd April from 09:30-12:00 at The Shack

Sports Camps and Lake Experiences

For active families, Quinta do Lago is the ultimate destination this Easter, offering a wide range of sports camps and exciting outdoor activities for all ages at a variety of locations across the resort. From water sport experiences at the Lake, to the resort’s ever popular swimming, tennis and golf camps. For more seasoned athletes, there’s the opportunity to test sporting abilities with the Run Together Easter Challenge and the 100km Cycling Challenge.

100km Challenge - 12th April-27th at 09:00 at Tavira

Junior Golf Camps - 14th April-2nd May from 09:00-12:30 at the Golf Academy. Ages 3-13. Pre-booking essential

Football Camps with Football Escapes and legend Phil Jones - 14th-18th April at 09:00-11:00 at The Campus. Ages 5-15. Pre-booking essential