Celebrate Easter in Rhodes with Ella Resorts

Helea Lifestyle Beach Resort

This Easter, embrace Greek tradition, luxury, and adventure in Rhodes, where festive celebrations meet sun-soaked outdoor escapes

Celebrate this Easter in style at Ella Resorts, where guests can make the most of the half-term holidays and extended Easter weekend by immersing themselves in authentic Greek Easter traditions, from candlelit church services to festive feasts. With Rhodes’ offer of spring sunshine, visitors can explore scenic hiking trails, enjoy striking coastal views, or simply unwind on the resort’s pristine beachfront. Whether seeking cultural experiences, outdoor adventure, or pure relaxation, Ella Resorts offers the perfect Easter escape.

Shimmering pools, stunning coastal views, and beautifully manicured gardens characterise the landscape at Helea Lifestyle Beach Resort, where guests can enjoy hours of relaxation under the warm island sun. Fifteen freshwater swimming pools, an award-winning beachfront, and impressive sports and entertainment facilities complete the wide range of outdoor activities. Inside, guests can savour the serenity of 626 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, where contemporary Rhodian interiors lead out to either a private terrace, balcony, garden, or pool, depending on the room type. Four restaurants and four bars set the tone for sumptuous dining, offering local and international cuisine as well as signature cocktails and light bites.

Helea Lifestyle Beach Resort is an excellent choice for a half-term family holiday, catering to young guests with a variety of exciting activities and events. Children are invited to get creative at Ella Land Club, which plays host to craft sessions, treasure hunts, and sporting competitions. Ella Land Splash features water slides, splash pools, aqua towers, and activity stations, and – if they can tear themselves away from the excitement of the water park – Ella Play awaits children with an indoor games room, arcade games, and escape rooms.

Children at Helea Lifestyle Beach Resort

Further afield, Easter in Rhodes is a charming affair that guests on the island are encouraged to take part in. Long-standing rituals and customs play out across the island including candlelit ceremonies, firework shows, dancing, and festive feasts – special Easter dishes to try include ovelias (roast lamb), tsoureki (sweet Easter bread), and paschalina koulourakia (Easter biscuits). By simply wandering around Rhodes town during the Easter period, visitors can get a sense of the importance this festival holds while finding a traditional bite to eat.

Easter makes for an excellent time to visit the island’s impressive historic sites without the usual crowds. The Acropolis of Lindos, the Archaeological Museum, and Ancient Kamiros are certainly worth a visit. The spring sunshine provides fantastic weather for hiking; the Valley of the Butterflies is a striking nature reserve peppered with small waterfalls and overrun with beautiful butterflies, where visitors can enjoy a peaceful afternoon meandering their way through the forest. The Seven Springs hike is a more adventurous excursion past ancient olive groves, crystal-clear waters, and lush vegetation.

For those looking for an adults-only Easter getaway, Helea’s sister property, Elissa Lifestyle Beach Resort is the perfect base for a long weekend that takes advantage of the Easter bank holidays. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of spa treatments at Ella Wellness & Spa, where expert massage therapists and wellness professionals provide a relaxing escape – think facials, massages, cold therapy, yoga, and Pilates. Couple's treatment rooms are available for an extra touch of romance. Cocktails and iced refreshments can be enjoyed from the comfort of complimentary sun loungers and umbrella to ensure a day of relaxation.

Whether for a family half-term holiday or a romantic escape for two, Ella Resorts awaits travellers looking for unparalleled luxury, exciting activities, and a base from which to enjoy all the Easter celebrations that Rhodes has to offer.

Rooms at Helea start from £265 a night. Rooms at Elissa start from £165 a night.

For more information visit: ellaresorts.com