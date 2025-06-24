Celebrate graduation in these European hot spots with Jet2CityBreaks

Acropolis, Athens

As the class of 2025 prepares to don their caps and gowns this July, Jet2CityBreaks has unveiled some of the best destinations for new graduates looking to celebrate.

After years of hard work, now is the perfect time for graduates to take a well-deserved break before heading into the world of work. With over 30 city break destinations across Europe, offering popular hotels near the best attractions and transport links, Jet2CityBreaks is the perfect place to book a much-needed post-graduation escape.

Whether it’s celebrating with uni mates or bringing the family along, one of these five European cities is sure to be top of the class:

There’s no better place to celebrate your greatest academic achievement than a city known for its buzzing bars and cultural scene. Whether visiting the famous beer halls or wandering ancient castles, Gothic churches and Soviet-era architecture, Prague is the perfect location to bid farewell to your student era. From must-see locations like Prague Castle and the Charles Bridge, to live indie music and graffiti street art, Prague is sure to leave its mark on your memories forever.

Sample package:

Jet2CityBreaks - Czech Republic, Prague, 3 star Prague Centre Plaza, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Birmingham on 11th July 2025.

Price: £339 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

You don’t need a degree in Ancient History to appreciate the wonder of Greece’s capital. With stunning views of the towering ancient Acropolis and glittering Aegean Sea, Athens offers the perfect blend of action and relaxation, modern culture and ancient appeal. With the abundance of rooftop cocktail bars and local food spots, you’re sure to find the perfect spot to toast to your latest achievement in the sunshine. Plus, Athens is notoriously walkable, so you won’t struggle to fit everything in, even on a short break.

Sample package:

Jet2CityBreaks - Greece, Athens, 3 star Dave Red Athens, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Stansted on 10th July 2025.

Price: £359 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Rome has something for every grad. History buffs can pose in front of the Colosseum, one of the man-made wonders of the world, while fashion enthusiasts can channel their inner retro film star while sipping negronis outside a piazza café. If food’s more your thing – you’re in luck. With pizza and pasta on every corner, the only limit is your appetite. When you’re done marvelling at the artistry of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City or making wishes into the Trevi Fountain, take a rest in a leafy park or shaded coffee shop.

Sample package:

Jet2CityBreaks - Italy, Rome, 3 star Des Artistes, 3 nights room only departing from Leeds Bradford on 15th August 2025.

Price: £449 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

For a post-grad escape that mixes rich history with a vibrant energy, Budapest has you covered. This eastern-European marvel promises days packed with culture and nights of revelry. Explore iconic landmarks like Buda Castle and Fisherman’s Bastion as you wander cobbled streets, admiring the baroque architecture. When night falls, discover quirky pubs in historical ruins and underground hideouts ideal for celebrating in style. Relax and unwind in the morning at one of the centuries-old thermal bathhouses – or keep the party going at one of the iconic spa parties held each weekend.

Sample package:

Jet2CityBreaks - Hungary, Budapest, 3+ star Three Corners Hotel Art, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 15th August 2025.

Price: £439 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

If you’re still budgeting student-style, Krakow is the perfect place to celebrate on a shoestring.By day, visit the flea markets, vintage shops and cafes of Kazimierz (the Old Jewish Quarter), then explore the quaint details of Old Town, from cobbled roads and Medieval houses to grand squares. Once you’ve built up an appetite, pop into a charming local restaurant for traditional dumplings, and quench your thirst at a tiny hole-in-the-wall bar. When night falls, revel in the atmospheric live music scene that thrives throughout the city’s underground venues, candlelit cocktail bars and grand old pubs.

Sample package:

Jet2CityBreaks- Poland, Krakow, 3 star Hotel Wyspianski, 3 nights room only departing from Manchester on 31st July 2025.

Price: £419 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

