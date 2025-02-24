Celebrate Mother’s Day with a luxurious wellness retreat at Pine Cliffs Resort, Algarve

The Detox Retreat at Pine Cliffs Resort

With Mother's Day fast approaching on Sunday 30th March, Pine Cliffs, a Luxury Collection Resort in the Algarve, invites mothers, daughters and grandmothers to enjoy a memorable weekend of relaxation and rejuvenation with their curated wellness experiences.

Nestled along the stunning coastline above Algarve’s award-winning beach, Praia da Falèsia, the five-star resort offers an idyllic location for a weekend Mother’s Day retreat. With temperatures nudging 20°C in March and plenty of sunshine, it offers a welcome reprieve to a British winter.

The resort’s destination spa - Serenity – The Art of Wellbeing provides wellness treatments and special weekend programmes that blend relaxation and rejuvenation - perfect for mums and daughters wanting a break and to spend time together. The retreats are: ‘Digital Detox’ - this combines various therapies, nutritional supplements, healthy cuisine and fitness classes; an integrated approach to experience the ‘lightness of being’, while cleaning the mind, body and spirit. This 2-night programme is ideal for those who want to disconnect from their devices. Prices start from €629 for a 2-night stay for one adult and includes accommodation and retreat on a full board basis.

‘Serenity Retreat’ – this programme aims to provide a thorough experience for restoring physical and mental balance. Guests will have the chance to recharge, relax and renew their energy through a variety of diverse healing treatments and a range of activities to replenish energy levels and strengthen the immune system. Prices start from €968 for a 3-night stay for one adult and includes accommodation and retreat on a full board basis.

‘Experience Yoga’ - Suitable for all levels of experience this retreat invites guests to embark on a mindful escape dedicated to relaxation and rediscovery as work on their chakras and powerful energy fields. Experience Yoga includes Thermal Oasis, yoga classes, breathing and meditation sessions, variety of massages and healthy meals. Prices start from €736 for a 3-night stay for one adult and includes accommodation and retreat with only breakfast included. Guests can enjoy treatments together in rooms that accommodate couples and choose from body treatments such as their signature Senses of the Algarve or just relax in the spa’s Thermal Oasis with its steam room, Kneipp pool, saunas, outdoor jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, which are complimentary with any treatment or wellness program.

For those wanting to get active they can take part in a Pilates class or a sunset yoga session by the sea, have a game of padel tennis, golf or enjoy a lovely beach walk.

These retreats offer more than a getaway; they’re a chance to celebrate the special bond between mothers and their loved ones and the opportunity to create lasting memories together.

The resort offers extensive leisure facilities including a nine-hole golf course and the Annabel Croft Tennis Academy; 8 swimming pools; 15 diverse restaurants and bars; Porto Pirata Children’s Village; the award- winning Serenity - The Art of Well Being destination spa, Style- Hairdresser & Barber Shop, Active by Serenity health club, bootcamp and studio; numerous shops and boutiques. Wellbeing Retreats are available all year round, except August. Images HERE For more information visit: www.pinecliffs.com / www.serenity-spa.com To book, visit www.pinecliffs.com or call +351 289 500 100.