Celebrate the Festive Season at Augill Castle

Augill Castle

Augill Castle, nestled in the heart of the Eden Valley, is offering two fantastic events this December, bringing festive cheer to local guests and visitors in the run up to Christmas.

What's on this December at Augill Castle...

Christmas Concert

Taking place on Sunday 8th December, Augill Castle’s Christmas Concert will bring together a selection of local talent in the warmth of the castle’s historic Music Room. For £25 per person, guests will enjoy a two-course dinner and a glass of mulled wine while supporting a great cause, with £5 from each ticket donated to the Great North Air Ambulance.

Afternoon Tea with Santa

​On Sunday 22nd December, Augill Castle will host its popular Afternoon Tea with Santa, a festive treat for families. Running between 1pm and 6pm, the event includes a delicious twist on traditional afternoon tea, featuring savoury bites like mini sliders, tartlets, and prawn cocktails. Guests can also visit Santa and his chief elf, where children will receive a special gift and enjoy a little Christmas magic. Tickets are £25 per adult and £15 per child (aged 12 and under).

To book tickets or for more information on the Christmas events, please visit www.stayinacastle.com or call 017683 41937.