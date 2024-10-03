Chabak: Korean car camping trend offering alternative trips to adventurous Brits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From tent pitching to fire making, camping has long been an activity for the adventurous. Yet surprisingly, on average, the last time us Brits pitched a tent was EIGHT years ago.

However, new research reveals that Brits are seeking new ways to blend their love for the outdoors with modern comforts. In fact, 60% of the 2,000 UK adults surveyed admitted they would not consider a traditional camping holiday, with ‘not having the gear’ (27%) among some of the deciding factors.

Enter Chabak, the innovative Korean car camping trend that offers a solution to modern holidaymakers… The term has taken the world by storm – with Google searches up 739% over the last 12 months including 81% in the last quarter alone – and has also provided inspiration for the launch of the new Hyundai Santa Fe.

For those not in the know, Chabak is the latest in a series of Korean influences, or the "Korean wave," sweeping the UK. From K-pop, Korean skincare routines and Korean food, the UK has embraced numerous Korean cultural exports, with Chabak set to be the next big thing.

The Santa Fe Hyundai, perfect for camping

The research – conducted by Hyundai to celebrate their new hybrid SUV – also revealed that 51% of Brits have a growing interest in road trips, and that 46% have been prioritising more outdoor adventures since the pandemic.

Us Brits love an adventure, and the great outdoors brings positives to many, with respondents citing fresh air (37%), leaving their ‘real life’ responsibilities behind (22%) and simply feeling less stressed (13%) as real, tangible positives.

But these aspects aren’t quite enough for the majority of us.

There are new ‘bare necessities’ on the minds of Brits, with modern adventurers now prioritising amenities such as WiFi (82%), toilets and showers (51%), and creature comforts like cosy cushions and access to a kettle (37%). Over half (55%) of those surveyed also listed their preference for home comforts as a key reason for seeking new ways to explore the outdoors.

Chabak involves camping in and around your car, and provides the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and adventure… and the trend not only caters to the need for home comforts but also makes holidaying more flexible and convenient: fantastic news for the 30% of us who love the ability to switch locations easily.

Whether it’s the spontaneity of changing destinations or setting up camp in a matter of minutes, the trend allows travellers to easily adapt their plans on the go. And with 27% citing set up time as something that puts them off traditional camping, this new way to holiday means you can go from road to retreat in a matter of minutes.

Not only has Chabak changed how Koreans enjoy the outdoors, but it’s also changed how they drive, with 70% of new car sales in South Korea being SUVs in 2022.

Designed during lockdown, the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe epitomises this shift, and was conceived with the vision of escaping into nature, while enjoying all the comforts of home.

Eduardo Ramírez, Chief Designer at Hyundai Design Center Europe, shares: "We understood that people were seeking new and safe ways to travel during the lockdown. The inspiration was to create a vehicle that's not just transport but a gateway to adventure – a private retreat on wheels that combines home comforts with the great outdoors”.

Selecting the right location is vital to ensuring a successful Chabak. Take a look at some top destinations for you to explore via car camping spots. The locations have been sourced by Wild with Consent, who specialise in providing guests with experiences as close to ‘wild camping’ as possible.

Visit your local Hyundai retailer to see the Santa Fe in person. To find more about Chabak, please visit: https://www.hyundai.com/uk/en/exploring-chabak.html