Charge for free this World EV Day at range of destinations

This World EV Day drivers will be able to charge their EVs for free at a huge range of destinations across the UK, including LEGOLAND® Windsor, National Trust locations and shopping centre outlets.

For the fifth year running, RAW Charging are celebrating World EV Day (Tuesday, September 9) with free charging at destinations across the network*.

And, drivers may be surprised at what they could be doing whilst charging for free - from coming face-to-face with a giraffe at feeding time, deep sea diving with sharks in a LEGO submarine, or riding the UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster.

The full list of destinations is available here, and includes over 180 Greene King sites, five Merlin Entertainments locations, 30 National Trust spots and seven McArthurGlen outlets.

One of the locations offering free charging this World EV Day is the National Trust's Pont ar Daf in the Brecon Beacons.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, the leading destination EV charge point provider for hospitality, leisure and retail destinations across the UK and Europe, said: “The growing network of EV chargers across the UK means that drivers no longer have to worry about range anxiety or whether they’ll be able to get home.

“With so many more options available for charging, you can now enjoy your journey and make the most of every stop. Whether you're exploring family-friendly attractions, enjoying scenic hikes, or shopping till you drop, there are now countless exciting activities to do while your EV charges, making your trip even more enjoyable.

“And, this World EV Day you can even charge for free.”

To further celebrate World EV Day, RAW Charging has created a new list that reveals its top 10 family adventures that can be enjoyed while charging an electric vehicle (EV) for free this World EV Day.

Drivers can charge for free this World EV Day.

Making the new list are family favourite adventure locations, including LEGOLAND® Windsor, where visitors can see over 40 million LEGO bricks come to life, Thorpe Park, home to the Hyperia rollercoaster and Chessington World of Adventures Resort, where visitors can feed giraffes and get up close with penguins, meerkats or white rhinos in special encounters.

In addition, families looking for EV adventures can climb the highest peak in South Wales at Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons and in the same area see the highest waterfall in the region.

History buffs can visit the world’s largest trebuchet at Warwick Castle, or venture to Corfe Castle, where they can hide out in a ‘murder hole’ at the 1,000-year-old fortress, a hidden gem for those with a passion for the past.

Shopaholics can visit Cheshire Oaks, the UK’s largest designer outlet, which promises more than 400,000 square feet of retail therapy and golf lovers can play a round at the oldest course in the UK - the iconic St Andrews’ Old Course.

And, for families seeking more fun, Belton Estate in Lincolnshire is home to the largest adventure playground offered by the National Trust, complete with a miniature train ride. Lastly, for those looking to enjoy some literary nostalgia, Stourhead in Wiltshire offers the chance to visit filming locations from Pride and Prejudice, allowing visitors to step into the world of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet.

TOP 10 LIST:

Jason added: “As more and more of the UK own EVs it’s becoming increasingly important for destinations to provide charging stations to avoid anyone missing out on all the fun the UK has to offer - whoever they are.”

For more information please visit https://rawcharging.com/world-ev-day.