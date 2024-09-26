Chartwell at Aldwark Manor Estate awarded 3 AA Rosettes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chartwell, the fine dining restaurant located at Aldwark Manor Estate near York, has been awarded the coveted 3 AA Rosettes, marking a significant achievement for the newly opened restaurant.

This esteemed accolade places Chartwell among the top dining establishments in the UK, with its emphasis on excellence, innovation, and unparalleled service.

Inspired by Sir Winston Churchill’s iconic country home, the restaurant opened its doors in May 2024 and has quickly gained recognition for its modern British cuisine. With 24 covers, Chartwell offers an intimate dining experience that combines classical techniques and seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with a contemporary twist. The menu, inspired by the legendary chef Auguste Escoffier, brings a touch of Savoy-style elegance to North Yorkshire, ensuring guests experience a culinary journey like no other.

The AA Rosette awards are a hallmark of distinction, awarded to restaurants demonstrating consistently high standards of cooking. Achieving any number of Rosettes is an exceptional accomplishment, with only around 10% of restaurants in the AA Restaurant Guide having 3 or above. It typically takes several years for restaurants to achieve 3 Rosettes, but Chartwell’s rapid ascent to this prestigious award within just a few months of opening is a remarkable testament to the talent and dedication of its culinary team.

Receiving 3 Rosettes means that a restaurant is regarded as "outstanding and achieving standards that demand national recognition." It reflects a commitment to culinary excellence, precision in execution, and an ability to provide diners with a truly unforgettable experience.

Andrew Mackay, General Manager at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded 3 AA Rosettes at Chartwell, not least because the restaurant only opened in May this year, so to already be recognised with this accolade is exceptional. We’re incredibly proud of the new fine dining experience available at Chartwell.”

Since its opening following a £3 million investment, the team at Chartwell has worked tirelessly to ensure every detail of the dining experience is executed with precision and care. The chefs, alongside the wider hotel team, have dedicated themselves to maintaining the highest standards, resulting in an outpouring of positive feedback from guests, food critics, and influencers alike.

The restaurant’s name, Chartwell, pays homage to Winston Churchill’s country home, embodying his legacy of determination, elegance, and a love for the finer things in life. With a focus on delivering not only exquisite dishes but also a refined and elegant dining atmosphere, Chartwell reflects the sophistication and grandeur of Churchill’s era. The restaurant’s tasting menus, featuring locally sourced seasonal ingredients, are crafted to perfection, offering guests an exceptional dining experience that celebrates British culinary heritage.