Cheap adults only holidays: Big savings, no kids, no fuss

By Holiday Hypermarket
Contributor
13 minutes ago
TUI SUNEO PerlaTUI SUNEO Perla
TUI SUNEO Perla
Holiday Hypermarket is shining a spotlight on some of the cheapest adults only holidays available right now, perfect for anyone who wants a child-free getaway without the hefty price tag.

These budget-friendly breaks are ideal for couples, groups of friends or solo travellers who just want to relax, recharge and enjoy the sunshine, minus the kids’ clubs and splash zones. From cheap adults only all inclusive holidays to self-catering stays in lively resorts, there’s something for every style and budget.

Whether it’s a sunny escape to Greece, a low-cost trip to Bulgaria or a wallet-friendly week in the Canary Islands, these deals offer great value holidays in hotels designed just for adults, often with extras like swim-up bars, spa treatments and entertainment that’s geared toward grown-ups.

Top Deals Right Now:

Angela Hotel, Zante

  • ​Departs on 16th June from East Midlands
  • 7 nights, room only board basis
  • £210pp - price based on 2 adults sharing

holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/44836/angela-hotel?holidayId=22203877598&searchId=52904178201&beach=true

Be Live Adults Only Tenerife Hotel, Tenerife

  • Departs on 17th June from Birmingham
  • 7 nights, half board
  • £377pp - price based on 2 adults sharing

holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/35345/be-live-adults-only-tenerife-hotel?holidayId=22203879366&searchId=52904178201&beach=true

TUI SUNEO Perla, Sunny Beach

  • Departs on 13th June from Birmingham
  • 7 nights, All Inclusive board basis
  • £479pp - price based on 2 adults sharing

holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/60154/tui-suneo-perla?holidayId=22203879744&searchId=52904642051&beach=true

These best value adults only holidays are ideal for off-peak travel, meaning you can avoid school holiday prices and still soak up the sunshine. With deals starting from £210pp, it’s never been easier to treat yourself to a break that’s all about you.

For more cheap adults only holiday deals, head to holidayhypermarket.co.uk/deals/adult-only-deals and start planning your next low-cost escape.

