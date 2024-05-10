Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The typical cost for a trip to Vilnius was put at just £237

Travellers searching for an affordable city break might want to think about visiting Vilnius, a study suggests.

The Post Office, which gathers data for the city costs barometer, reported that the capital of Lithuania has surpassed Lisbon, last year's winner. Average prices in 37 European cities were examined for the study.

The Post Office said the value of the pound has strengthened over the past year, which has kept the cost of living in many of the nations it examined stable.

Its study is based on April exchange rates and it calculated the typical cost of two nights’ three star weekend accommodation, an evening meal for two, a range of drinks, sightseeing charges and city transport.

The cost for a trip to Vilnius was put at £237. Amsterdam was the most expensive city in the research, with a typical cost of £669. The Post Office also found other locations where tourists may be able to find value.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at the Post Office said: “It’s important to remember that the cost of meals and drinks need to be added to the spending budget as city break holidays rarely include these items.

“Over the course of two or three days, these can make a big difference to holiday costs and the low prices we found for meals and drinks in Lisbon and Athens make these cities strong contenders for a bargain break.”

For people looking for a break closer to home, Cardiff topped the UK capitals looked at by the Post Office, with a cost of £409.

The cost of a Belfast break was put at £629, making it more expensive than Dublin (£579) for the first time in the Post Office’s 17th annual cost comparison. The price of a getaway in Edinburgh was calculated to be £602.

In London, the price of a break was put at £524, with competitive accommodation charges helping to keep the price down, according to the Post Office.

Here are the five cheapest cities, with the typical cost, according to the Post Office research:

Vilnius, £237

Lisbon, £264

Lille, £278

Krakow, £279

Athens, £289

And here are the five most expensive cities: