Check your home before you leave: Experts advise on how to prevent holiday plumbing disasters

Summer holidays are almost here, and millions of Brits will be booking breaks across the country and abroad. While planning a holiday is exciting, it can be all consuming and leaving the house can end up being a bit of a mad panic.

It’s a common time for people to neglect maintenance issues until they get home, or leave the house without checking for any taps left running, or toilet flushes that have remained on.

In fact, statistics show that nearly one in three home owners ignore issues around their home before going on holiday, as planning and prep for their annual break takes over.

According to an expert from MyBuilder.com, the reliable way to hire tradespeople, returning from holiday to a plumbing disaster is unfortunately a commonplace occurrence and in most cases can be avoided by following a few simple tips.

Common plumbing issues that are made much worse by absence include burst or clogged pipes, leaking toilets, or dripping showers. While these are urgent issues even when you are at home, if they’re left for days - or even weeks - these become serious issues that can cause thousands of pounds of damage to your home.

Mike Flook, a plumbing expert from MyBuilder.com, said completing a series of checks before you leave can prevent certain issues from occurring, and will only take minutes of your time.

“Going on holiday is meant to be a relaxing experience, and the last thing you need is to return to a big leak or plumbing disaster. The issue with plumbing problems is that what starts off relatively minor can cause a whole host of serious problems if it’s not resolved promptly.

“While some problems can’t be foreseen, there are many checks you can make before you go away to minimise the chances. Checking for leaks, making sure your taps and shower heads are all fully switched off, and ensuring no drains are blocked are all easy and quick checks to make.

“Ultimately, the safest way to ensure you won’t come back to any plumbing disasters is to switch your water off, so that’s worth considering, especially if you are going away for several weeks.”

MyBuilder.com essential pre-holiday plumbing checks includes:

Check for leaks and cracks

Radiators are a common source of leaks. Leaks from a radiator, water running down from a radiator, damp or discoloured patches in your ceiling, walls or your floor are obvious signs of a plumbing issue (e.g. a damaged valve) that needs immediate fixing. This could become a serious issue, as water in your walls or ceilings could lead to weakening and eventually caving in. Always call a plumber if you notice this problem - don’t leave it while you go away!

Check for drain blockage

Drains are more likely to block during the summer, often due to it being used more frequently, from cold showers to paddling pools or swimming pool filling. To spot that your drain may be blocked, keep an eye out for: foul smell, resurfacing water, shower/sink/toilet draining more slowly, and gurgling sounds when running a tap/flushing a toilet. If you notice any of these signs, sort this out immediately - failure to get a plumber to come in and fix your drains could result in damp and mould on the interiors of your home, pest-invasion and health risks, alongside heavy costs to repair the damage.

Switch off your washing machine and dishwasher

It’s essential to switch off these types of appliances while you’re away, as any problems with leaking could present not only a mess, but a fire risk. Let them run before ensuring all water has drained out, air them if possible, and switch off. Leave the doors open so they can dry - this will prevent mould and mildew building up before your return.

Check your toilets

Before you go away, make sure to check your toilets don’t have any leaks. Your toilet may have a leak if: water is trickling at the back of your toilet, damp around the surrounding floor, damp around the base, condensation with nearby pipes. If this applies to you, sort this out immediately. Failure to get a plumber to fix this not only could waste hundreds of pounds in wasted water, but could also cause significant damage to the surrounding floor and walls.

Switch off your water supply

Ultimately, water leaks are one of the most common disasters that a homeowner can return to from holiday - this is why it’s important to switch off your water supply at the mains. Typically, you will locate your inside stop valve under your kitchen sink, which you will need to turn clockwise to switch your water supply off. This is the surest way to prevent leaks, bursts and flooding which will damage your home.

Give a key to a trusted person to access your house

If you’re going away for a week or more, it can be sensible to ask a friend or neighbour to do a quick check on your home. If a problem is found, then they can call a tradesperson to fix it and repair any damage, which would hopefully be minimal if the home has been regularly checked.

Take care when you get back home

When you get home, you’ll want to return your home to service-as-usual. If you’ve switched your water off, there are a few things to be aware of. After you turn your valve anti-clockwise to get it back on, your taps may not be running straight away. This is because the water will need to run through your pipes again, so it may take a few minutes before everything gets back to normal. DO be prepared that your taps may splutter for a few minutes at first. It is also advisable to let them run for a few minutes anyway, just make sure any debris is cleared out through the taps.

