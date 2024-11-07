Christmas market breaks that won’t break the bank

New analysis reveals the most expensive Christmas market breaks, and how holidaymakers can save £250+ on their festive escapes.

Bright lights, the sound of carols, and the scent of roasted chestnuts in the air make Christmas markets a highlight of the festive period – there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with a trip to take it all in.

A visit to the festive markets can come with a massive price tag though, as flights to and accommodation in city breakers’ top European destinations reach incredible highs in the run up to the big day, and that’s before you even touch down.

But those looking for a dose of cheer needn’t break the bank to experience the magic of the markets. New analysis from leading caravan hire and RV sharing platform, Camplify UK, highlights just how much money can be saved by finding adventure in the UK and booking a bucket-list break closer to home.

Costs between key Christmas Market destinations in Europe to UK

The analysis compared the average cost of flights, accommodation, and spending money needed to enjoy a long weekend in five of our favourite European destinations this Christmas, to a host of locations in the UK that transform their streets and squares into winter wonderlands, offering the same – if not more – of the seasonal spirit that we all crave.

The analysis also considered the average flight prices and accommodation for a family of four in top European destinations, in contrast to the cost of a full tank of fuel and the average hire cost of a motorhome or campervan in popular Christmas market locations the UK. Based on the average cost of breaks at home vs. abroad, it found an average saving of £361.50 for those who opt to take their Christmas adventure in the UK, giving them more money to spend on festive souvenirs or gifts for their loved ones.

The most expensive European destination was Berlin, costing £850.32 for a weekend trip – almost double the most expensive alternative in the UK, York. A Christmas market break on the continent is cheapest in Rome, though a saving of £257.10 could be made by booking a trip to Manchester instead – a city whose Christmas markets were recently crowned the most Instagrammable, beating many European hot spots including Vienna and Frankfurt.

Flavia Robles-Lorente, Country Marketing Manager for Camplify UK commented: “Nothing captures the spirit of Christmas like a festive market, and whilst we understand the allure of heading to one of Europe’s best Christmas market destinations, they can quickly become very pricey.

“The UK has so many wonderful Christmas markets that conjure as much joy as those on the continent but are significantly cheaper – leaving holidaymakers with much more money to spend on the important thing: having fun whilst you’re there.

“Hiring a campervan or motorhome to visit Christmas market offers the flexibility that hotels don’t - you’re free to drive around and visit as many as you like, and it gives you the option to cook and dine from the comfort of your van. Many of the options we list on our platform come with heating and lovely amenities like blankets, throws, and Wi-Fi, making them an extra-cosy and comfortable place to rest as you go from market to market. There’s nothing better!”

For more information and to book your break, visit www.camplify.co.uk.