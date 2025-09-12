A city break might not be the first thing that tops your wish list when you are going away with teenagers - but technology and unusual twists should make you think differently.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the school holidays drew to an end, we were ready for a break. A pair of energetic 13 year olds and two adventurous, but not so full of energy, adults don't often want to do the same things but we definitely needed something different to lying on a beach.

So we picked Amsterdam for just two nights, with a packed itinerary of things to appeal to different ages and interests, all coordinated in one space ... on my phone. Let's be clear. There was an awful lot of debate about which activities would keep us all happy. The boys ruthlessly ruled out clog decorating, even though I quite fancied it. And I won on a trip to the famous windmill village, with everyone else persuaded by the promise of cheese and chocolate tasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We flew from Birmingham to Amsterdam early on Monday and had a very busy time before flying out on Wednesday afternoon. We had definitely 'done' Amsterdam even in such a short space of time.

The highlight of our weekend was a wonderfully sticky stroopwafel making workshop. The workshop’s location also happily led us to the Albert Cuyp Market which is crammed full of stalls overflowing with delightful treats, Dutch specialities and more tourist tat than you can imagine. It is a great place to lose yourself for an hour or so and soak up the busy atmosphere, armed with a Dutch coffee and stroopwafel, obviously.

George tackles the serious task of cooking his first stroopwafel | NW

Fortunately for us, you don't need to have any cooking skills to make delicious stroopwafels here. Basically, weigh out the ingredients, add water, do a lot of kneading or squeezing and chuck it into a very hot waffle maker before adding lots of extra sweet caramel and even sweeter toppings. What could be better? We made one to take away and one ... well, it disappeared before we could even take off our aprons. A lip smacking success all round.

Jaden and George tuck into the stroopwafels they made in Amsterdam | NW

Our expedition the following day was to Zaanse Schans, better known as the windmill village. We had a very entertaining talk about the history and methods of making cheese. There was plenty to taste too, soured slightly by the present ban on taking dairy back to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are all now experts in the many different kinds of clogs and their long heritage. We have even witnessed a clog being made in just a couple of minutes. We weren’t actually tempted to take a pair home but we did have fun taking obligatory photos of ourselves in the giant clogs dotted around Amsterdam and treated ourselves to chocolates in the shape of this most famous wooden shoe.

The Hoxton Lloyd has a varied history and is now a very arty, chick hotel | Tui

There was no mistaking our hotel because we were staying in a national monument. The Hoxton Lloyd has a long history, much of which can be brought back to life with vivid imaginations and a teenage sense of humour. It has been everything from a wartime refuge to a prison, arts centre and abandoned eyesore. It now nods proudly to its history with very modern comforts.

Our room had separate sections with bunk beds for the kids and, alongside the adults' king bed, a very Retro phone and old school radio to reflect its past. Around every corner of the Hoxton are nice touches showing off its arty side through unusual paintings and glorious stained glass windows.

The kids had their own section and bunkbeds at the Hoxton | Tui

There is a supermarket just across the road plus lots of cafes and restaurants within a minute's walk. It is a lovely mix of residents and tourists. We enjoyed a cocktail or two alongside the canal as the sun went down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eclectic decorations in the restaurant | Tui

On both mornings we opted for breakfast outside. The hotel boasts a pretty courtyard and we enjoyed feasting while normal city life went on around us - crocodiles of school kids on trips, busy basketball courts and commuters making their ways back and forth.

If the boys had taken complete control of our weekend, we would have spent most of it on Amsterdam's many hire bikes. Cycling is a way of life there and they whizz past you in their hundreds. Take heed, it is easy to wander into a cycle lane accidentally thinking it is part of the pavement - and then you will most certainly know about it. Getting about is easy in Amsterdam even if you don’t fancy two wheels. We hopped on and off the tram without any problems and also ended up with very impressive step-counts each day.

Ours was a flying visit to Amsterdam and one none of us will ever forget. It is easy to be put off city breaks when you have children of any age but it is a hugely growing market and for good reason. Our teenagers were whizzing through the Tui app as we waited at the airport to leave, already wanting to plan our next trip and making sure that they were in charge of the experiences.

TUI Experiences Zaanse Schans windmill and clog factory visit with cheese tasting from Amsterdam – book via TUI Musement. Tickets from £33pp (adult), £25pp (child, aged 4-11) & free aged 0-3). Witness and capture images of operational windmills.

Discover the process of crafting Dutch cheese at an authentic farm

Observe skilled traditional artisans crafting clogs and other items.

Roam around the scenic village, admiring its green-painted houses.

Enjoy a guided tour led by a knowledgeable guide for a personalized experience. Traditional Dutch Syrup Waffle Making Workshop in Amsterdam – book via TUI Musement. Tickets from £21pp (adult) & £19pp (child, aged 4-11) Dive into the art of making traditional Dutch stroopwafels with expert guidance

Enjoy the delicious XL specialities you bake and take an extra one home

Learn about the history and techniques of waffle-making

Earn our stroopwafel-making certificate

Tui is broadening its appeal beyond the traditional holiday and wants travellers to imagine it as a global department store. Everything is under one roof but different floors will appeal to different folk and you can have confidence in everything a big brand creates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We picked our destination city together, the kids selected one experience while us oldies chose the other and we personalised our adventure so it suited our family. I have little patience for bargain hunting or scrolling so it was ideal for me to be able to pick reasonably priced flights, hotel and experiences in one go. This sort of weekend away is seeing a huge surge in interest from the under 30s but it couldn't have been better for us either.

What you need to know ... TUI offers a two-night holiday to Amsterdam staying at the 4T The Hoxton Lloyd Amsterdam hotel on a Bed & breakfast board basis from £234 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Quadruple Superior departing from Manchester on 13th November 2025, with hand-luggage only per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download the app. * All prices quoted are correct to the particular product package at the time of issuing the price package/packages to the publication. Price was quoted on 09/09/2025. Prices provided are subject to change and have limited availability. Terms and conditions apply.

That doesn't mean cutting down on options - picking from 3,000 hotels in 62 cities is more than enough for any busy mum! And you don't have to stick to the path well travelled. Tallin, Riga, Salzburg, Hamburg, Gdansk and Helsinki are the latest additions to be added to the city break portfolio. Try one of those and watch how thrilled the kids are to tell everyone that they've been somewhere completely different.

Most of all we loved being together, discovering somewhere new and the memories we made to share with everyone waiting back home. There's more to holidays than lying on the beach and there's a world on our doorstep which has been made very easy to explore. Now, where to next?