Close the Ibiza summer season in style with VIBE by Jet2holidays

With just over a month left of Ibiza’s electric Summer 25 party season, VIBE by Jet2holidays is inspiring holidaymakers to jet away to the White Isle for its world-renowned closing parties.

Ideal for attending the very last parties of the summer, the UK’s largest tour operator has an unmissable selection of holidays available this September and October across Ibiza’s stunning selection of resorts. Allowing party goers to discover everything the destination has to offer from wherever they choose to stay, the dainty island is easily accessible from every region, making it easy to explore by day and dance the night away.

When travelling to Ibiza’s iconic closing parties with VIBE by Jet2holidays, holidaymakers can take advantage of all the benefits of an ATOL protected holiday, including a selection of hand-picked accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, return transfers, as well as flights with Jet2.com including a 22kg baggage allowance and VIP customer service.

In addition, holidaymakers can currently enjoy £50 off per person across all Summer 25 getaways. On top of this brilliant sale, customers with a myJet2 account can save an extra £100 per booking on all holidays departing before 31st October 2025 when entering code ‘NOTHINGBEATS’ at check-out.

As the sun starts to set on Ibiza’s Summer 25 season, there are some fantastic last-minute deals waiting to be snapped up, providing the perfect excuse to get away with VIBE by Jet2holidays.

528 – San Antonio

Closing parties: 8th – 25th September

A party venue inspired by the island’s natural beauty and positive energy, 528 boasts expansive open-air stages, a modern indoor theatre and atmospheric night club, designed in perfect harmony with the surrounding landscapes of the beautiful Benimussa hills. Closing the season in style, party seekers can enjoy four pumping DJ sets throughout September.

Eden – San Antonio Bay

Closing parties: 2nd – 28th September

Located in prime down-town San Antonio Bay, Eden is a global electronic music icon. Since 1999, the venue has hosted top world-famous DJs while supporting up-and-coming talent. Featuring cutting-edge technology and luxury VIP areas, Eden redefines the clubbing experience by embracing innovation and musical evolution.

Destino – Cap Martinet

Closing parties: 5th and 26th September

Delivering the best artists in techno and house music with an impressive line-up of international acts, Destino offers an exclusive electronic party experience with immersive visuals and high energy from day to night. One of the island’s most unique open-air venues, the Pacha Group really knows how to throw an epic summer party.

DC-10 – Playa D’En Bossa

Closing parties: 3rd – 14th October

Branded as the ‘temple of techno’, DC-10 is the ideal hotspot to reconnect with friends and enjoy fantastic live music. Situated close to Ibiza Airport, clubbers can marvel at the aircraft soaring overhead as they prepare to land on the party island, adding a fascinating edge to this electronic music mecca.

Amnesia – San Rafael

Closing parties: 17th September – 7th October

Year after year, Amnesia knows how to throw unmissable closing parties featuring big-name artists, offering a wide array of musical genres from trance to techno. As one of the island’s staple superclubs dating back to 1976, visitors flock here to leave their daily troubles behind and get lost in the music.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays– Balearic Islands, Ibiza, San Antonio, 2+ star Laura S’Atalaya, 7 nights self-catering departing from London Stansted on 9th October 2025.

Price: £272 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Ibiza, Santa Eulalia, 3 star Casa Luis Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 27th September 2025.

Price: £485 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Ibiza, Playa Es Cana, 3 star Moon Dreams Paraiso, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 6th October 2025.

Price: £549 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Ibiza, San Antonio Bay, 3 star Azuline Mar Amantis Hotel I & II, 7 nights half-board plus departing from Manchester on 30th September 2025.

Price: £651 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Ibiza, San Antonio Bay, 3 star Azuline Hotel Bergantin, 7 nights half-board departing from Edinburgh on 7th October 2025.

Price: £697 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For further information, please visit www.jet2holidays.com/vibe

All deals supplied are the cheapest available rates for the holiday(s) or flight(s) specified and therefore availability may be limited at this price. Prices are correct as of 13/08/2025.