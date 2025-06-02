If you can only go on one summer holiday ever again - choose Club Med Palmiye. You will not be disappointed.

When I die, forget about heaven - I want to spend eternity at Club Med Palmiye instead. In this postcard-perfect setting placed between the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean and the majestic Taurus Mountains, paradise truly exists.

A long-time cherished escape for sun-seekers and adventure lovers, I stepped into the unknown with Club Med. Had I enjoyed luxury, go-the-extra-mile comforts before? Absolutely. But this was the flag bearer, the trail-blazing behemoth of the all-inclusive resort.

And boy was I blown away. Following a slick £10million refurbishment, this iconic destination has been transformed into a haven of grandeur, activity, and indulgence. Rooms are renovated and spacious - whether you are placed inside the main hotel or “bungalow” apartments - designed to reflect the surrounding landscape with natural colours and elegant simplicity.

I feel a sense of pressure to deliver Club Med Palmiye the review it deserves. That is how mind-blowing this place is.

A sports lover’s playground

For those who like their holidays served with a side of adrenaline, Club Med Palmiye now boasts 15 sporting activities - all included in the package. The resort has juiced up its state-of-the-art facilities, with padel, the fast-growing racquet sport, now having dedicated courts.

I loved padel so much that I am considering signing up to my local club since returning to these green, murky British shores. If you have not jumped on the padel bandwagon already, you should seriously give it a go.

For the traditionalists, you have options aplenty. Football, tennis, table tennis, beach volleyball, archery, waterskiing and many more. A fully equipped gym is also on site.

Whether you’re perfecting your serve, scoring goals, or diving for a ball on the sun-kissed sand, there is always an activity on offer. There is so much sport available do not be surprised to see Club Med Palmiye host the Olympics once the renovation word gets out!

What about the laid-back life?

Of course, not everyone wishes to break a sweat. For those seeking rest and rejuvenation, Club Med Palmiye has two elite spa facilities that offer a sanctuary of calmness. Guests can indulge in bespoke massages, saunas, steam rooms or try a traditional Turkish hammam.

It’s the kind of place where time slows down, stress melts away, and wellness takes centre stage. I went for the back treatment - and left the parlour feeling like I could climb the mountain range in the distance.

Six pools leave you feeling spoilt for choice, with each catered differently depending on your preference. My favourite? The adults-only “Zen pool” - with all its vista and vibe - was the perfect place to shake off last night’s liquor.

And then there’s the coastline. The resort makes full use of its prime Mediterranean location with daily boat trips that temporarily whisk guests away from the madness. No alcohol on board was a minor blemish on the picturesque views but, in truth, not everyone will share my drunkard habits…

Willy Wonka meets Gordon Ramsay

Imagine the cooking abilities of Gordon Ramsay coupled with the creative genius of Willy Wonka - the culinary experience at Club Med Palmiye is nothing short of spectacular. Fresh, local ingredients meet international flair across all four restaurants.

Breakfasts feature ripe fruits, homemade pastries, sausages, eggs and everything else you would expect. Nothing beats a full English at home but Club Med, as a French operator, gave a valiant effort.

Lunchtime brings vibrant salads, grilled seafood, an abundance of meat and, if you are brave enough, Turkish specialities. I gave the local delicacies a go, but will stick to the usual diet next time…

And dinners? A sensory journey; Chinese, Indian, French, Italian, American. You name it, this place has it. It’s a foodie’s promised land - and all part of the all-inclusive experience.

Every meal is a celebration - literally - with chefs given a lap of honour by guests on our final night. That brings us to the dress code, with each evening adopting a different theme. Throughout my time, we had Club Med night, with everyone given a complimentary shirt of their choice, red-and-white night and white night.

As mentioned, I stepped into the unknown with Club Med Palmiye. I never realised how stylish and dressy the code would be - but best believe I will be packing my finest shirt and shoes for my return.

Party time!

Dotted around on an evening you will find singers creating a tangible, personable, relaxed atmosphere throughout the resort. The evening entertainment includes live shows and a circus act - but the real fun starts once the sun goes down.

Club Med Palmiye boasts an on-site bar which doubles up as a lively nightclub from 10pm until 1pm. A live DJ blasts Ibiza hits and cheesy contemporary beats to get the bodies popping on the dancefloor.

With bellies full and the skin sizzling in the shade, this places the cherry on the cake of an action-packed day. Just be sure to jump in that sauna and Zen pool the following day…

Pros

Location, location, location

The range of activities on offer is insane

Suitable for families and couples

Lunchtime and dinner food is elite

Hospitality from staff

Stylish and classy vibe

Comfy, spacious rooms

Cons

Breakfast was edible, but not excellent

Bar closes at 1am

No alcohol on boat trip

