CN Tower & Stanley Park: Canada's most Instagrammable tourist hotspots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new study reveals the most Instagrammable tourist hotspots across Canada.

The expertsat Lucky Days collected an initial seed list of the top 100 Canadian landmarks, sights, and parks from Tripadvisor.

Attractions with fewer than 1,000 reviews on Tripadvisor were excluded, leaving 76 of the most popular attractions in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instagram was then used to find how many times each location had been tagged in a post. Each attraction was then ranked from the most to least photogenic based on the highest to lowest number of hashtags.

CN Tower

The top 10 most Instagrammable tourist attractions

1 CN Tower

2 Stanley Park

3 Niagara-on-the-Lake

4 Granville Island

5 Old Montreal

6 Niagara Falls Canada

7 Moraine Lake

8 Ripley's Aquarium

9 Emerald Lake

10 Okanagan Lake

CN Tower ranks at number one,with a total of 1,607,632 hashtags and counting. The attraction is rated five out of five on Tripadvisor.

Located in Toronto, the CN Tower is one of the most recognizable symbols of Toronto and Canada and holds significant cultural and historical importance. The observation decks offer panoramic views of Toronto and Lake Ontario.

Stanley Park is the second most Instagrammable. With 758,352 Instagram hashtags and counting, it has an average review rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located adjacent to downtown Vancouver, Stanley Park is easily accessible for both locals and tourists. The park offers various activities, including beaches, picnic areas, tennis courts, golf courses, and playgrounds.

Niagara-on-the-Lake ranks third, with 500,466 Instagram hashtags and counting. It also has an average review rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

Located in the heart of Ontario's wine region, Niagara-on-the-Lake is surrounded by numerous wineries and vineyards. The town is at the meeting point of the Niagara River and Lake Ontario, offering waterfront views, landscapes, and beautiful gardens.

Granville Island is the fourth most photogenic tourist hotspot, with 419,226 Instagram hashtags and counting. It has an average review rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated on False Creek near downtown Vancouver, Granville Island offers stunning views of the city skyline, marinas, and waterfront.

Ranking in the top five is Old Montreal, with 390,748 Instagram hashtags and counting.

With an average review rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, tourists love Old Montreal due to its history, being one of the oldest urban areas in North America, dating back to its founding in 1642.

Rounding out the top ten are, Niagara Falls Canada, Moraine Lake, Ripley's Aquarium, Emerald Lake, and Okanagan Lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Lucky Days has commented on the study findings: “An impressive 22.1 million international tourists visited Canada in 2019, according to The World Tourism Organization.

“The country is renowned for tourism due to its diverse cultures, vibrant cities, and natural beauty. It is also very safe, with low crime rates and a high standard of living.

“Canada is particularly a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, offering activities such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, kayaking, and wildlife viewing.

“It is no surprise that the CN Tower is the most photographed attraction, being one of the most recognizable pieces of architecture in the Toronto skyline.”