Co-op Holidays announces 2025 Lapland tours

Experience the magic of Lapland with Co-op Holidays three-night festive family adventure

Nestled in the northernmost reaches of Finland, Lapland continues to be a bucket-list destination for families dreaming of the ultimate festive getaway. Famed for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, it offers an unforgettable holiday experience.

For those who missed out this year, Co-op Holidays has already opened its bookings for 2025. From meeting Santa in his snowy homeland to exploring the breathtaking landscapes of this Arctic wonderland, there’s something for every family to enjoy.

When winter arrives, Lapland transforms into a snow-covered paradise. Sparkling white blankets cover the forests and hills, setting the stage for thrilling outdoor adventures and family fun.

Holidaymakers can enjoy the pristine landscapes on a husky or reindeer sleigh ride, explore the area via a snowmobile safari, or carve the slopes with skiing and snowboarding – perfect for all skill levels. And don’t miss the chance to see the Northern Lights across the skies.

But the highlight for families? A visit to Santa’s magical village, where children can meet Santa Claus in person, share their wish lists, and soak up the festive cheer.

Beyond the enchantment of Santa’s village, Lapland invites visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant traditions of the indigenous Sámi people. Visit authentic Sámi villages, learn about their unique way of life, and engage in hands-on activities like reindeer herding and handicraft workshops.

To help holidaymakers experience the magic in 2025, Co-op Holidays has curated a selection of exciting packages, including a three-night Lapland family festive adventure in Levi, featuring full-board stays in cosy Aurora cabins or spacious suites, as well as a stay in a Taiga Cabin in Pyhä, perfect for up to five people.

Hotel: Aurora Cabin (up to 4 people)

Boarding: Three Nights (full-board)

Dates and Price:

27th November 2025 from Manchester from £1653pp29th November 2025 from London Gatwick from £1706pp29th November 2025 from Luton from £1883pp30th November 2024 from Birmingham from £1675pp

Hotel: Aurora Suite (up to 5 people)

Boarding: Three Nights (full-board)

Dates and Price: (2 Adults & 3 Children)

27th November 2025 from Manchester from £1205pp29th November 2025 from London Gatwick from £1258pp29th November 2025 from Luton from £1342pp30th November 2025 from Birmingham from £1210pp

Extras: Includes return shared transfers and 23kg baggage per person. Free use of Skis, Snowshoes and Toboggans for the duration of stay, as well as excursions including Snowmobile Safari, Reindeer Express, and Searching for Santa.

Hotel: Taiga Cabin - Pyha (up to 5 people)

Boarding: Three Nights (full-board)

Dates and Price: (2 Adults & 3 Children)

29th November 2025 from Manchester from £1672pp29th November 2025 from Luton from £1691pp

Extras: Includes return shared transfers and 23kg baggage per person. Free use of Skis, Snowshoes and Toboggans for the duration of stay, as well as excursions including Snowmobile Safari, Reindeer Express, and Searching for Santa.

Holidaymakers can book a getaway through Your Co-op Travel’s network of virtual travel experts – who are accessible on social media - their branches across the UK, the website’s live chat, or by calling 0192 223 4400.