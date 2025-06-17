Co-op Holidays partners with G Adventures to offer experience-led tours across the world

G Adventures x Co-op Holidays

Co-op Holidays, the in-house tour operator for Your Co-op Travel, has partnered with G Adventures, a global leader in small-group adventure travel, to offer holidaymakers even more choice.

Through the new collaboration, travellers can access a variety of G Adventures curated, experience-led tours, immersing themselves in destinations with community-focused experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Each tour has an average of 10-12 travellers, enabling holidaymakers to truly connect to the places and people they visit. Moving beyond conventional getaways, the tours are hosted by locally based Chief Experience Officers, with itineraries that include both free time and planned activities.

When booking through Co-op Holidays, customers can secure their G Adventures tour with a deposit from just £259 per person, as well as tailor make their own experience by extending their trip once their tour ends with additional nights away.

To kick off the partnership, Co-op Holidays is offering exclusive departure dates on certain tours - available up to 90 days before departure - for travellers who book online. From the buzz of Bangkok to the peaks of the Andes, the tours showcase some of the world’s most captivating locations, with featured itineraries including:

West Coast Thailand : A coastal adventure through vibrant cities, tropical jungles, and island paradises.

: A coastal adventure through vibrant cities, tropical jungles, and island paradises. Vietnam & Cambodia : A cultural discovery through two of Southeast Asia’s most iconic countries.

: A cultural discovery through two of Southeast Asia’s most iconic countries. Japan : A journey into Japan’s rich traditions, serene temples, and futuristic cities.

: A journey into Japan’s rich traditions, serene temples, and futuristic cities. Amazon to Andes with Machu Picchu by train : An unforgettable South American expedition from the Amazon Rainforest to the Sacred Valley.

: An unforgettable South American expedition from the Amazon Rainforest to the Sacred Valley. New Zealand: A tour of Aotearoa’s most striking natural wonders, from its fjords to its geothermal marvels.

Mark Mitchell, Head of Co-op Holidays, said: "This partnership with G Adventures highlights our shared belief in doing things differently and making tourism a force for good.

“More and more of our customers are seeking holidays that go beyond ordinary experiences so they can feel connected to the locations they visit - and these tours offer exactly that. They reflect our commitment to meaningful travel and creating journeys that leave holidaymakers feeling inspired while giving them the chance to have a positive impact on local communities."

Brian Young, Managing Director, at G Adventures, said: “The partnership with Co-op Holidays is based on our values of giving back, sustainable travel, and amazing experiences that change people’s lives every single day.

“At G Adventures, we, like Co-op Holidays, are not your normal tour operator; we are much more than that. We believe in people having the most amazing experiences while knowing they are making a positive impact on the planet and its people.”

For those who book a G Adventures tour via the Your Co-op Travel website, in branch, or over the phone, they’ll also benefit from the expertise of Co-op Holidays’ travel specialists, who are on hand to support every step of the planning process, while having peace of mind that their holidays are ATOL protected.

To explore the full collection of G Adventures tours with Your Co-op Travel, visit: cooptravel.co.uk/tour-operator/g-adventures