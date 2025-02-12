Coleen and Wayne Rooney share unforgettable family getaway to Disneyland Paris

Coleen Rooney and youngest son Cass pose with Stitch at Disneyland Paris during a recent trip.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney dusted off their Mickey ears and traded football for fairytales this weekend with an enchanting getaway to Disneyland Paris. Joined by two of their children, Kit, 9, and Cass, 6, the Rooney’s embarked on a magical, action-packed adventure, soaking up every moment of cherished family time and making the most of everything the world-famous resort has to offer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family checked into the ultimate 5-star Disneyland Hotel and wasted no time slipping into holiday mode, exploring the resort’s iconic parks packed with thrilling attractions, spectacular entertainment, and exciting character meet-and-greets. They were also among the first guests to experience the groundbreaking new nighttime show, Disney Tales of Magic, which recently made its dazzling debut.

Even after lots of visits to Disneyland Paris, Coleen says the magic never fades. She shared: “The moment we arrive, the excitement kicks in instantly. You can’t help but smile – the music, the sights, the whole atmosphere just brings that childhood magic rushing back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what is it that keeps Coleen coming back to Disneyland Paris? “Every time we come, there’s something new to experience, whether it’s a new show, attraction, or just seeing the kids fall in love with the magic all over again. It never loses its sparkle.”

Coleen and Wayne Rooney with sons Kit and Cass enjprted meeting Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Paris at the weekend.

When asked who gets the most excited about their Disney adventures, Coleen laughed and said: "Oh, it’s definitely a close call, but I’d have to say we get just as excited as the kids. As soon as we arrived, we were already talking about which attractions to hit first. We love the Disney Magic just as much as them!"

Over the weekend, the family immersed themselves in the thrills and enchantment of both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Their adventure included iconic attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Phantom Manor, and Crush’s Coaster. They really enjoyed the The Twilight Tower of Terror, which was a particular hit with Kit and Cass.

Coleen said: “The kids absolutely loved The Twilight Tower of Terror – it’s such a thrilling experience, and we all felt like we were stepping into another world! I have got a pair of little daredevils on my hands – they couldn’t wait to jump back on and do it all over again!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They next ventured into Avengers Campus, experiencing Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, while meeting some of their favourite Marvel superheroes, Spiderman and Black Widow. Alongside the thrills, the family took time to enjoy classic Disney attractions, including spinning on the Mad Hatter’s Teacups and singing along to It’s a Small World in Disneyland Park.

Coleen shared: “I still love the classic Disney attractions because they’re timeless and full of charm. There’s something magical about the Mad Hatter’s Teacups – it brings back so many happy memories. Now, experiencing them through the kids’ eyes makes it all feel brand new again.”

Coleen, Wayne, and the boys also had time to check out some of the world-class Disney entertainment, including The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands stage show and Disney Stars on Parade. Admiring Disney characters on their colourful floats against a backdrop of enchanting music, they immersed themselves in beloved Disney stories like never before.

They also enjoyed TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure, an immersive stage show at Walt Disney Studios Park featuring characters from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and Finding Nemo, celebrating friendship and togetherness through live music and innovative choreography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to the Disneyland Hotel, the magic continued at the Royal Banquet, where the family enjoyed a feast fit for Disney royalty. The highlight of the dining experience was a surprise birthday celebration for Cass, who turns 7 this Saturday. His face lit up with joy when a specially crafted birthday cake was presented to him.

Coleen shared: “Cass was completely surprised by the birthday cake – it was such a special moment! He broke into the biggest smile when they brought it out. It was the perfect treat and made the whole trip even more magical. Seeing him so happy and excited was just brilliant.”

The enchantment carried into the evening as the family experienced the brand-new nighttime spectacular, Disney Tales of Magic. This breathtaking fusion of emotion and innovation illuminated the facades of Main Street, U.S.A. for the first time at Disneyland Paris, seamlessly blending with the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle to create a truly unforgettable spectacle.

Reflecting on the new show, Coleen shared: “The new nighttime show, Disney Tales of Magic, was just breathtaking. The way it brought Main Street, U.S.A. to life, alongside Sleeping Beauty Castle, was something really special. The music, storytelling and drones were super! It was pure Disney magic. Watching the kids’ faces with their huge smiles, completely mesmerised, was the best part for me. It was the perfect way to end a magical day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For families looking to create unforgettable Disney moments, Disneyland Paris remains the ultimate destination for magic and adventure. And with a first-of-its-kind event coming up, there’s even more to explore. Starting 19th April 2025, the resort will host its first-ever Disney Music Festival, running until 7th September 2025. This vibrant festival will fill Disneyland Park with live concerts, captivating melodies, and spectacular shows, celebrating the rich musical worlds of Disney and Pixar.

As their magical getaway came to an end, Coleen reflected on the trip: "We’ve had so many special trips here over the years, but this one felt even more meaningful with Wayne joining us – it’s something he can’t always do with us.

“From the incredible attractions to the spectacular shows, every moment felt special. But what made it truly unforgettable was having quality time with the younger boys, soaking up the magic and creating new memories. It’s a trip we’ll treasure and talk about for years to come.”

"We’ve even joked that we’ll still be coming to Disneyland Paris when the boys are grown up. This place keeps creating magic for us, so we’ll keep coming back!”

For bookings and further information about Disneyland Paris visit www.disneylandparis.com or call 03448 008 898.