Colombia to open up remote tourism regions with upgraded airstrips

Runways of Hidden Beauty is being led by ProColombia and the Civil Aviation Authority, with the goal of opening up lesser-known destinations.

Colombia has launched a campaign to boost tourism in its most isolated regions by upgrading around 20 rural airstrips and making them more accessible to international travellers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project forms part of a national plan to improve air infrastructure and connect remote destinations across five of the country’s six tourism zones.

Under the name Runways of Hidden Beauty, the initiative is being led by ProColombia and the Civil Aviation Authority, with the goal of opening up lesser-known destinations such as Tolú and Bahía Solano. Improvements to local airstrips are already underway, aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and giving travellers easier access to areas that have long been overlooked due to poor transport links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the first locations to benefit is Tolú, a small coastal town in the Colombian Caribbean, known for its calm beaches, mangroves and nearby natural reserves. Visitors use it as a base to explore attractions such as the San Bernardo Islands, Ciénaga de la Leche, and the mangroves of Coveñas. Inland, Tolú connects to ecotourism sites like the Altamira Nature Refuge, Toluviejo Caves, Wapiti Forest Reserve, and Sanguaré Nature Reserve in San Onofre, as well as spring-fed swimming holes and natural caves in the Montes de María and Paramillo National Natural Park.

Bahía Solano, on the Pacific coast, is another key site in the campaign. The region is famous for humpback whale watching—particularly around Nuquí and the Utría National Natural Park—alongside its pristine beaches, rivers, and jungle trails. Travellers can hike to Termales and Jurubirá, visit Tigre Waterfall, or join Indigenous Emberá guides on eco-trails in Mecana. Increasing numbers of locally-run sustainable hotels, such as Posada Chachita, MorroMico, and Hotel Mecana, are also beginning to draw tourists interested in low-impact, community-based travel.

Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, said: “With this initiative, we hope the impact goes beyond tourism and becomes a true transformation for the well-being of thousands of communities. If we succeed in attracting more travellers to these destinations thanks to better connectivity, their presence could become an unprecedented boost to local economies. In addition, working closely with Military Engineers on infrastructure projects allows us to send a message of trust and closeness to both communities and visitors."

The plan, which will span five major tourism regions—the Colombian Greater Caribbean, Colombian Pacific, Amazon-Orinoquía, Colombian Massif, and the Eastern Andes—includes both marketing efforts and physical improvements to airstrips. Some areas, such as Bahía Solano, already receive small aircraft, but enhancements aim to make these routes more frequent, reliable and better equipped to handle international visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign is being promoted internationally in key markets including the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany and Argentina, as well as emerging tourism markets such as Italy and the Netherlands. A social media push using the hashtags #HiddenBeauty and #BellezaEscondida will accompany the rollout.

“Runways of Hidden Beauty brings value to Colombia's natural and cultural richness, promoting authentic experiences that cater to the new motivations of travellers. This initiative is expected to attract a wide range of tourists—from those seeking nature and cultural connections to others interested in community-based tourism or beach vacations,” Caballero added.