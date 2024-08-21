Common mistakes pet owners make when taking their pets on a staycation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staycations offer the perfect solution for pet owners looking to share their holiday moments with their pets. With the summer season upon us, PDSA vets, together with PDSA Pet Insurance, are reminding owners to be diligent when planning a trip away with their furry family members.

From car sickness to finding pet-friendly accommodation, the leading vet charity has highlighted common mistakes pet owners can make.

PDSA Vet Nurse, Gemma Renwick, said: “With the sunny weather here to stay and the school holidays fast approaching, many families are planning their UK staycations to save costs on trips abroad – with the added, optional bonus of enjoying their getaways with their pets too. While holidays can be a great way to spend time with your furry family member, it’s important to remember they may not enjoy a trip away in the same way you will.”

Home or away?

“While many dogs are happy to join a holiday, some may be happier at home. Before booking, think about the age and health of your pet, and how they will likely behave in the forecasted weather and the activities you have planned. For smaller pets, like cats, I’d advise you keep them at home, as they can get stressed in new settings, without the familiarity of their home comforts.

“It may seem obvious, but also make sure that your destination is pet friendly before you commit. Do your research and make sure that the environment is safe for your pet and free from hazards. Many holiday lets will have a security deposit attached to protect the homeowner from any damage caused by visiting pets, but consider packing your own blankets to place across sofas and beds.

“Even though it’s a legal requirement in the UK to have dogs microchipped, and cats too in England, many owners don’t realise how important it is to update their microchip details. Check before you travel to make sure your details are still correct. You can also add any mobile number or email address that you can be contacted on whilst away from home. This way, if your pet accidentally gets out whilst you are on holiday, they can be identified by their microchip.

“It is also a legal requirement to ensure that you have a tag on your dog’s collar with up-to-date details. If someone finds your dog, they’ll immediately be able to use the contact details on the tag to reunite you – which may also save you from a hefty fine.

“It’s also a good time to ensure your pet is up to date with all of their routine preventive treatments such as flea, tick and worm prevention, and vaccinations. This will also ensure that your pet doesn’t bring any nasties with them, into the accommodation.”

Belts on!

“Though we’re all very used to strapping ourselves in, many people forget that the Highway Code states that pets need to be safely restrained too. Using a harness and seatbelt or crate will help keep your dog safe and secure and will avoid both them and you from sustaining an injury as well as ensuring they can’t distract you while driving.”

Tummy turbulence

“Before you set out, give your pet a chance to have a drink and stretch their legs, and plan frequent stops throughout the journey, ending each drive with a reward, like a treat or a walk. Remember, just like humans, pets will feel less sick if they face forward while travelling, rather than looking out of side windows. While it may be tempting, don’t let your dog stick their head out of the window while driving – it’s dangerous for them and to other drivers.”

Pack the supplies

“We’ve all been in situations where we’ve forgotten to pack our toothbrush or a spare pair of socks. The best way to make sure you don’t forget anything for your pet is to make a list – starting with the essentials:

· Plenty of your pet’s normal food so you don’t run out

· Any medication your pet is on

· Food and water bowls

· Poo bags

· A pet first-aid kit for out and about

· Toys

· A pet bed

· A spare lead in case of accidents

Unexpected injuries and escapes

“No matter how far your staycation is, make sure your pet insurance is up to date before travelling, as this will provide support if your pet falls ill or gets injured, and needs vet treatment whilst on holiday. PDSA Pet Insurance can provide holiday travel cover, and can help reassure you, especially if the worst happens and there are unexpected trips to the vet whilst you’re enjoying your break away.

“Before you go, it’s also worth looking up the nearest vet practice to your destination and make sure you have the phone number and address saved should your pet fall ill or get injured while on holiday.”

Through PDSA Pet Insurance, pet owners have access to ‘Petcall’, a 24/7 vet helpline. Petcall is able to provide advice on taking your pet on holiday, but they also can provide a full list of vetted and insured pet sitters in the area if you choose not to take your furry friend on holiday with you.

For more information visit: pdsa.org.uk/pdsa-petinsurance