Many airlines operate flights to dozens of destinations from the airport - and there have been issues this week

Manchester Airport has been in the news this week following a voltage surge at the travel hub. Many flights were delayed and cancelled on Sunday June 23, with a smaller number affected on June 24. Thousands of passengers were impacted throughout the day.

If you have been caught up in the disruption, or if you are concerned a future flight may be affected, you may be wondering what compensation you are entitled to. We’ve rounded up the information provided by airlines that fly out of Manchester Airport in regards to cancelled and delayed flights.

Tui

Package holiday company Tui operates flights to many overseas destinations, including Morocco and Turkey.

The cancellation policy for Tui is outlined through a Frequently Asked Questions section (FAQ’s) on the company website .

For flights that are delayed or cancelled for over three hours, Tui instructs passengers to talk to staff at the airport to see what your rights are in terms of compensation. They also remind passengers to check the flights departures page on the Tui website.

A Tui spokesperson said: “To see if your flight is delayed please check the most up-to-date information on our Flight Departures page. Please check in normally unless you’ve been notified otherwise.

“If you’re denied boarding, or your flight is cancelled or delayed for at least 3 hours, please speak to staff at the check-in desk or boarding gate to see information that states what your rights are when it comes to things like compensation or assistance.”

Jet2

The airline operates flights from Manchester to destinations across the continent, including Ibiza, Monaco, Naples and Malta.

Compensation for Jet2 cancellations is determined by the distance of your flight.

If your flight was less than 1500 kilometres, you will be eligible for up to 250 Euros. For journeys between 1500 and 3500 kilometres, this amount rises to 400 Euros per person. Journeys of more than 3500 kilometres will allow passengers 600 Euros per person. This is not applicable to flights between two EU Member countries.

For more information and to make a claim, visit the Jet2 website .

British Airways

BA has routes from Manchester to a list of countries that includes Greece, Denmark, Spain and France.

The cancellation policy for BA requires customers to login to the online portal to review the options available to them. The airline also provides information on what passengers can do should they need to cancel a booking on their website .

A BA spokesperson on the airline’s website said: “If you booked via a travel agent, please contact them directly to discuss cancelling your booking.”

Easyjet

One of the biggest airlines operating out of Manchester Airport, easyJet says that if they need to cancel flights they will try to transfer passengers to another flight.

On the policy of the airline, an easyJet spokesperson said: “We may need to change our scheduled flight times or cancel, divert or delay certain flights for safety, operational or other reasons. If this happens, we’ll get in touch with you as soon as we can using the contact details you provided. If you booked through a third party (e.g. a travel agent), they may be responsible for contacting you.

“If we cancel your flight you can transfer to another available easyJet flight to the same (or a nearby) destination for free, or if you prefer you can get a full refund. Depending on the circumstances of any cancellation or delay, you may also be entitled to necessary overnight accommodation and/or compensation under Regulation (EC) No 261/2004.”