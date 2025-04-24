Cones and delays…motorists warned of traffic jams as £5 billion roadworks blitz begins

Short term pain for long term gain…major roadworks ahead as the government's £4.8 billion investment on roads starts in April.

Motorists should be prepared for long traffic jams, as a nationwide roadworks blitz gets underway this month.

The warning comes from a leading driving experience provider DrivingExperience.com, as the government's £4.8 billion investment in the UK's strategic road network kicks in along some of England's busiest routes.

These include enhancement schemes, and planned developments, on motorways including the M25 around London and M42 in the Midlands, together with major A roads such as the A12 in Essex and the A66 trans-Pennine link that are set to undergo upgrades.

Dan Jones, operations manager at DrivingExperience.com, said: "All these roadworks will surely bring some long-term relief for beleaguered motorists, but in the short term it could spell motoring misery with endless roadworks and delays."

Other enhancement schemes where motorists should be prepared for long queues include on the A428 and A47 in the east of England, the Mottram Moor Link Road and A57 Link Road in the north west of England, the A46 and A52 in the Midlands, and the A417 in the south west of England.

Dan added: "Any investment in improving the road network is welcome news even though it might mean frustrating commutes for months ahead and delays for holiday traffic.

"It's best to plan ahead before setting off, including checking if any roadworks will be on your route."

Tips for motorists planning a journey include:

Plan your route – don't assume the shortest route is always the quickest

Allow for breaks – staying alert behind the wheel is crucial for road safety

Give yourself time – allowing some extra time will ease the pressure

Top up the tank – plenty of fuel will save searching for more on the way

Vehicle check – tyres, lights and other vehicle essentials need to be in good working order

